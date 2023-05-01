From Complex To Queens, Episode 220: Copa fever

Welcome to From Complex to Queens, Home Run Applesauce’s podcast focusing on the Mets’ minor league system.

Cinco de Mayo is coming up, so Lukas, Ken, and Thomas stay on theme and discuss their favorite delivery systems for Mexican food.

Following that, they review their Way-Too-Early-Draft follows. A strong week for everyone, which is always nice to see.

After, they discuss how the Mets minor league affiliates did this week (spoiler alert, it’s not great), with yet more discussion on podcast favorite Stanley Consuegra. Also, Mike Vasil might be very good now?

Finally, we discuss one of our favorite parts of the year, the Copa de la Diversión. This year features the return of some old favorites as well as some excellent new entries. Follow along with our ramblings here (for logos) and here (for hats).

