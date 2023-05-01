Mets Daily Prospect Report, 5/1/23: Mets May Day mayday

TOLEDO 12, SYRACUSE 2 (BOX)

Syracuse went down 1-2-3 in the first inning. The Mud Hens almost batted around, sending eight men to the plate and scoring five runs. That set the tone of the game. Syracuse scored an arguable run in the sixth when a run was walked in on a call that was challenged but then upheld, and a more legitimate run on a Mark Vientos home run in the eighth, his eighth of the year. Suffice to say, it was not a good afternoon for Syracuse.

ROSTER ALERT: New York Mets optioned RHP Jose Butto to Syracuse Mets.

POSTPONED (INCLEMENT WEATHER)

GAME ONE

CANCELLED

GAME TWO

POSTPONED (RAIN)

CLEARWATER 9, ST. LUCIE 5 (BOX)

St. Lucie got on the board early, plating two in the first and taking an early lead, but it didn’t last. In the bottom of the frame, the Threshers got those two runs back and then some, scoring four runs total. Then, in the second, they scored another three. Junior Tilien hit a two-run shot in the fifth, his second of the year, to cut St. Lucie’s deficit in half, but once again, Clearwater came right back, plating a run in the bottom of the frame. The Mets rallied a bit in the ninth, and scored one more run, but the damage was already done. The rehabbing Tim Locasto went 0-fer in his first taste of game action since hitting the IL, but he did get hit with a pitch and then steal a base- his specialty.

ROSTER ALERT: New York Mets sent LF Tim Locastro on a rehab assignment to St. Lucie Mets.

Star of the Night

Mark Vientos

Goat of the Night

Tony Dibrell