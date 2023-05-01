Mets Morning News: Washed

Meet the Mets

The Mets did not win on Sunday and they didn’t lose either. Also, they didn’t play a game.

Much like you have these past two days, Steve Cohen has considered the possibility of stapling a roof to Citi Field, but some things are outside of even his price range.

In today’s doubleheader, Denyi Reyes and the bullpen will handle game one while Tylor Megill gets the starting assignment for game two.

Tim Locastro’s rehab assignment is underway in Class A St. Lucie and he will be eligible to return whenever he feels up for it.

With no ligament concerns on their end, the Mets are comfortable with Brooks Raley’s health as he remains on the 15-day IL.

The Mets optioned Jose Butto to AAA Syracuse and as of Sunday night, a corresponding move hasn’t been made.

Around the National League East

Today, the Braves will send out Spencer Strider and Charlie Morton to pitch games one and two of the doubleheader, respectively.

The Marlins finished their best April since they changed their name with an early-afternoon 4-3 win over the Cubs.

Proving that it’s not just the Mets he can beat, Josiah Gray and the Nationals defeated the first-place Pirates 7-2.

In the final game of the World Series rematch, the Phillies lost a 4-3 game to Houston on Sunday Night Baseball.

If he is cleared, Bryce Harper may be in the Phillies lineup on Tuesday, two and a half months ahead of schedule.

The Nationals made a bullpen move as they designated Old Friend Anthony Banda for assignment and promoted Andres Machado in his place.

Around Major League Baseball

St. Louis announced the death of Mike Shannon, a player for nine years and a broadcaster for 49 with the Cardinals

The April All Star Team doesn’t actually exist, but if it did, it would probably look something like this.

A late comeback and a walkoff home run against Tampa ended the White Sox losing streak after 10 fruitless games.

After his latest arm-related trip to the injured list, Jacob deGrom is dejected and frustrated over the starts he will be missing.

Game two of the Mexico City Series wasn’t nearly as insane, but the Padres did pull off a late rally to sweep the series from the Giants.

The Toronto Blue Jays acquired Tyler Heineman from the Pirates in exchange for Vinny Capra.

This Date in Mets History

Happy birthday to Mets Legends Marcus Stroman, Manny Acosta, and Armando Reynoso.