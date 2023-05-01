Mets vs. Braves (Game 1): Lineups, broadcast info, and open thread 05/01/23

Mets lineup
- Brandon Nimmo - CF
- Starling Marte - RF
- Francisco Lindor - SS
- Pete Alonso - 1B
- Jeff McNeil - LF
- Daniel Vogelbach - DH
- Brett Baty - 3B
- Luis Guillorme - 2B
- Tomás Nido - C
Denyi Reyes - SP
Braves lineup
- Ronald Acuña Jr. - RF
- Matt Olson - 1B
- Austin Riley - 3B
- Sean Murphy - C
- Ozzie Albies - 2B
- Eddie Rosario - DH
- Vaughn Grissom - SS
- Michael Harris II - CF
- Kevin Pillar - LF
Spencer Strider - SP
Broadcast info
First pitch: 1:10 ET
TV: SNY, MLBN
Radio: WCBS 880, WEPN 1050
