Mets vs. Braves (Game 1): Lineups, broadcast info, and open thread 05/01/23

The Mets begin a doubleheader at home against Atlanta

By Christian Romo
New York Mets v Los Angeles Dodgers Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images

Mets lineup

  1. Brandon Nimmo - CF
  2. Starling Marte - RF
  3. Francisco Lindor - SS
  4. Pete Alonso - 1B
  5. Jeff McNeil - LF
  6. Daniel Vogelbach - DH
  7. Brett Baty - 3B
  8. Luis Guillorme - 2B
  9. Tomás Nido - C

Denyi Reyes - SP

Braves lineup

  1. Ronald Acuña Jr. - RF
  2. Matt Olson - 1B
  3. Austin Riley - 3B
  4. Sean Murphy - C
  5. Ozzie Albies - 2B
  6. Eddie Rosario - DH
  7. Vaughn Grissom - SS
  8. Michael Harris II - CF
  9. Kevin Pillar - LF

Spencer Strider - SP

Broadcast info

First pitch: 1:10 ET

TV: SNY, MLBN

Radio: WCBS 880, WEPN 1050

