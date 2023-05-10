Mets Morning News: Mets continue to slide, will play in London in 2024

Meet the Mets

The Mets dropped the series opener to the Reds, 7-6. Making the start in place of Max Scherzer, David Peterson struggled, allowing four runs, while not making it out of the fourth inning. The Reds were able to tack on from there, building a 7-1 lead. The Mets did make a comeback, powered by two solo shots from Francisco Alvarez, but ultimately came up short with the bases loaded in the eighth inning.

Max Scherzer was scratched from his start last night against the Reds due to neck spasms. Scherzer first felt the spasms after his bullpen on Sunday.

Justin Verlander also offered to start in Scherzer’s place on Tuesday, but the offer was not considered.

Buck Showalter hinted Scherzer could start as soon as Thursday.

The Mets signed catcher Gary Sanchez to a minor league deal. He will report to Triple-A Syracuse.

The Mets and Phillies will face off for two games in London in June 2024 MLB announced on Tuesday.

Tim Britton and Will Sammon answer why Mark Vientos and Ronny Mauricio haven’t gotten the call to the big leagues yet this season.

Carlos Carrasco said he is ready to rejoin the Mets after making a rehab start for Binghamton last night. Carrasco threw 3 innings and allowed one run in the outing.

Around the National League East

The Braves placed starter Max Fried on the IL with a strained left forearm.

Despite this bad news, they continued to roll, beating the Red Sox 9-3 behind a strong start from Charlie Morton.

The Nationals fell to the Giants 4-1.

Nick Castellanos hit a two-run homer as the Phillies beat the Blue Jays.

Jorge Soler hit two home runs as the Marlins beat the Diamondbacks 6-2.

Around Major League Baseball

Jim Callis looked at which prospects are off to hot starts so far in the minors.

The A’s to Vegas situation continues to get trickier as the total tax subsidy remains unknown.

It could be months before a Dodgers-Padres series in Seoul, South Korea is officially announced.

Aaron Judge returned from the injured list on Tuesday.

The Giants DFA’d Darin Ruf.

This Date in Mets History

Ricky Henderson recorded his 10,000th career at-bat on this date in 2000.