Mets Daily Prospect Report, 5/10/23: Bombs and bullpen blues

BUFFALO 10, SYRACUSE 9 / 10 (BOX)

What a slugfest! After finding themselves down 3-0 to the Herd, Syracuse rallied in the fourth to tie things. After finding themselves down 5-3 to Buffalo, Syracuse rallied in the fifth to tie things. In the eighth inning, it looked like the Mets were blowing the game open, scoring another three runs, but Buffalo came charging back in the bottom of the inning to score four runs, tying the game at 9-9. The game went into extras and Syracuse unfortunately was only able to get their ghost runner to third, while the Herd immediately drove theirs home.

ROSTER ALERT: New York Mets signed free agent C Gary Sanchez to a minor league contract.

ROSTER ALERT: C Gary Sanchez assigned to Syracuse Mets.

ROSTER ALERT: Syracuse Mets activated CF Abraham Almonte from the 7-day injured list.

ROSTER ALERT: Syracuse Mets transferred 2B Carlos Cortes to the Development List.

HARTFORD 11, BINGHAMTON 9 (BOX)

Another slugfest! For the majority of the game, Binghamton looked comfortably in control. Jose Peroza homered in the first to score two runs, JT Schwartz drove in a run in the second, Dariel Gomez drove in a run in the third, Schwartz, Peroza, and Luke Ritter combined to score four in the fifth, and Peroza homered once again- his third of the game!- to add another run in the sixth. Things unfortunately fell apart in the seventh. Dominic Hamel, pitching in relief of Carlos Carrasco, gave up three runs in the top of the seventh to make it a 9-5 ballgame, and then combined with Hunter Parsons to allow 6 more in the top of the ninth.

ROSTER ALERT: New York Mets sent RHP Carlos Carrasco on a rehab assignment to Binghamton Rumble Ponies.

ROSTER ALERT: C Jose Mena assigned to Binghamton Rumble Ponies from Brooklyn Cyclones.

BROOKLYN 5, WILMINGTON 4 / 11 (BOX)

Alex Ramirez put the Cyclones on the board with an RBI single in the top of the third, but their lead would not last long as Christian Scott and Paul Gervese combined to allow two runs to score in the bottom of the frame. They would, however, come roaring back in the fifth on RBI doubles off the bats of Stanley Consuegra and Jaylen Palmer and a William Lugo sac fly. Wilkin Ramos allowed a run apiece in the sixth and seventh, tying the game at 4-4. The game went into extras, and finally in the eleventh inning, Brooklyn plated what would turn out to be the winning run, as Trey McLoughlin kept the Blue Rocks off the board in the bottom of the frame.

ROSTER ALERT: RHP Kolby Kubichek assigned to Brooklyn Cyclones from Binghamton Rumble Ponies.

ROSTER ALERT: C Oscar Campos assigned to Brooklyn Cyclones from Syracuse Mets.

ST. LUCIE 3, DAYTONA 2 (BOX)

The Tortugas took the lead on a solo home run in the bottom of the first, but St. Lucie quickly came storming back on a Yeral Martinez two-run homer in the second. Jacob Reimer added a solo shot of his own in the sixth to make it 3-1 and that run would quickly come in handy as Jawilme Ramirez allowed a home run in the bottom of the frame. Both bullpens stood fast and the St. Lucie Mets narrowly eeked this one out.

ROSTER ALERT: RHP Benito Garcia assigned to St. Lucie Mets from Brooklyn Cyclones.

Star of the Night

Jose Peroza

Goat of the Night

Dominic Hamel