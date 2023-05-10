 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Mets at Reds: Lineups, broadcast info, and open thread, 5/10/23

The Mets attempt to right the ship with Justin Verlander on the mound.

By Chris McShane
New York Mets v Detroit Tigers Photo by Duane Burleson/Getty Images

Mets lineup

  1. Brandon Nimmo - CF
  2. Francisco Lindor - SS
  3. Jeff McNeil - LF
  4. Pete Alonso - 1B
  5. Brett Baty - 3B
  6. Starling Marte - RF
  7. Daniel Vogelbach - DH
  8. Luis Guillorme - 2B
  9. Francisco Alvarez - C

Justin Verlander - RHP

Reds lineup

  1. Jonathan India - 2B
  2. TJ Friedl - CF
  3. Spencer Steer - 1B
  4. Jake Fraley - LF
  5. Tyler Stephenson - C
  6. Nick Senzel - 3B
  7. Wil Myers - RF
  8. Henry Ramos - DH
  9. Jose Barrero - SS

Hunter Greene - RHP

Broadcast info

First pitch:
TV:
Radio: WCBS 880, WEPN 1050

