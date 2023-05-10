Mets place Tomás Nido on injured list, call up Michael Pérez

The Mets have placed catcher Tomás Nido on the injured list with dry eye syndrome and called up fellow catcher Michael Pérez from Triple-A Syracuse to take his palce on the roster. To make room on their 40-man roster, the team transferred right-handed pitcher Elieser Hernández to the 60-day injured list.

In 55 plate appearances this year, Nido has hit just .118/.148/.118 with no home runs—and no extra-base hits, for that matter—with a -24 wRC+. While defense has always been his best trait as a major league player, he’s sitting on a -0.6 fWAR in that limited playing time this season.

Nido started just four of the Mets’ last fourteen games, as Francisco Álvarez has clearly taken a hold of the starting catcher job. The 21-year-old has impressed with his defense behind the plate, and he’s picked it up with the bat lately after struggling upon being called up to major league roster to take the place of the injured Omar Narváez. In his first four games with the big league club this year, Álvarez hit just .067/.067/.067 with a -67 wRC+, but in the fourteen games since then, he’s hit .308/.357/.590 with a 160 wRC+.

The 30-year-old Pérez made 16 plate appearances for the Mets last year and figures to play very rarely moving forward. Over the course of his major league career, he’s hit .174/.244/.301 with a 51 WRC+.