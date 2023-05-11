Mets Morning News: Verlander pitches well, Mets win, Nido hits IL

Meet the Mets

Justin Verlander gave up just one run in seven very good innings of work in his second start for the Mets, and the team beat the Reds last night in Cincinnati.

Verlander became the 21st pitcher to beat all 30 teams in the league.

During the win, Jeff McNeil had a couple of baseballs thrown at him by Reds fans in the outfield.

Before the win, the Mets placed Tomás Nido on the injured list with an eye issue and called up Michael Pérez to take his place on the active roster. Buck Showalter spoke about Nido’s status.

Max Scherzer tried playing catch yesterday, but it didn’t go well. The Mets are still planning to get him into one of their games against the Nationals this weekend, though.

Tim Britton and Will Sammon did a mailbag.

Brandon Nimmo and the Yankees’ Clay Holmes offered their takes on New York’s ban on the use of Native American mascots in school sports.

If you’re curious about NYCFC’s stadium near Citi Field, there are some renderings of it available.

Around the National League East

The Braves lost to the Red Sox, which means the Mets made up a game on them in the standings.

Atlanta might be without Kyle Wright for quite some time.

The Phillies completed a two-game sweep of the Blue Jays. Phillies reliever José Alvarado, however, had an MRI and has an unclear path forward.

The Marlins are calling up pitching prospect Eury Pérez to start on Friday night. They also beat the Diamondbacks yesterday.

The Nationals beat the Giants pretty handily.

Around Major League Baseball

In shocking news, the A’s were swept by the Yankees.

The Rockies took the rubber game from the Pirates, but Colorado starter Anthony Senzatela is dealing with forearm tightness.

Clayton Kershaw threw a gem in Milwaukee, and the Dodgers beat the Brewers.

Eduardo Rodriguez had another excellent start, which helped the Tigers beat the Guardians.

The Rangers beat the rival Mariners.

Cristian Javier was great in his start for the Astros, and the team held on to beat the Angels.

As great as the Rays have been this season, they lost to the Orioles last night. Tampa Bay also designated Chase Anderson for assignment.

The White Sox continue to be a train wreck, as they were blown out by the Royals.

The Twins and Padres went to extra innings, and the Twins won.

The Cubs blew out the last-place Cardinals. Say it out loud: “the last-place Cardinals.” Feels good.

Fernando Tatis Jr.’s suspension hasn’t had much of an effect on how Padres fans view him.

Chris Rowley, the first West Point graudate to make it to the big leagues, is getting a law degree with an eye on reforming the minor leagues.

You might have noticed that there are some very bad teams in the league this year.

This Date in Mets History

It was on this date in 1972 that the Mets traded for the legendary Willie Mays.