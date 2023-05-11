Mets Daily Prospect Report, 5/11/23: Prepare for trouble, and make it double!

SYRACUSE 8, BUFFALO 7 (BOX)

Going into the eighth inning, Syracuse found themselves down 5-2, but the team rallied late. Tim Locastro, Lorenzo Cedrola, Ronny Mauricio, Mark Vientos, and Gary Sanchez combined to score five runs in the inning, turning things around and putting Syracuse on top 7-5. Buffalo closed the gap with a run in the bottom of the inning, but Jaylen Davis hit a solo homer in the ninth to get that run right back. Things got a bit testy in the bottom of the ninth, as Seth Elledge loaded up the bases and allowed a run, but Nate Lavender was brought in to put out the fire and put out the fire the lefty did. For what it’s worth, with their multi-hit performances, Ronny Maurcio is now hitting .338/.372/.590 with 6 homers, 6 stolen bases, and 6 walks to 26 strikeouts in 35 games while Mark Vientos is now hitting .353/.444/.714 with 11 homers and 18 walks to 29 strikeouts in 33 games.

ROSTER ALERT: New York Mets selected the contract of C Michael Perez from Syracuse Mets.

GAME ONE

BINGHAMTON 6, HARTFORD 2 / 7 (BOX)

After a few back-and-forth innings, Binghamton took a permanent lead in the fourth on a Hayden Senger home run that gave the Ponies a 4-2 lead. Agustin Ruiz and Rowdey Jordan added to the lead with RBI doubles, but the insurance would ultimately be unneeded as Junior Santos settled down in those later innings and Brooks Raley tossed a scoreless inning in his rehab outing.

GAME TWO

BINGHAMTON 2, HARTFORD 0 / 7 (BOX)

RBI doubles by Tanner Murphy and Jose Peroza in the second and third, respectively, put Binghamton on the board and that would be all they would need, as Alex Valverde was super solid for five-plus innings. Daison Acosta made his first appearance since returning from injury and looked good, earning the save.

ROSTER ALERT: New York Mets sent LHP Brooks Raley on a rehab assignment to Binghamton Rumble Ponies.

GAME ONE

WILMINGTON 7, BROOKLYN 4 (BOX)

Blade Tidwell…uh…did not have a good outing. For what it’s worth, Robert Colina and Quinn Brodey did a good job keeping the Blue Rocks off the board for the rest of the game, but the titanic task of digging out of a seven run hole was just too much to ask of this team. They scored a few late runs and made it competitive at least.

GAME TWO

WILMINGTON 7, BROOKLYN 1 (BOX)

Once again, Brooklyn’s starter got demolished. Jeffrey Colon at least soaked up a few innings, but giving up seven runs over five plus? No good. The Cyclones managed only three hits, their one run coming in the bottom of the third on a Drake Osbourn solo home run.

DAYTONA 4, ST. LUCIE 3 (BOX)

The St. Lucie Mets were out hit, out pitched, out everythinged. At least they weren’t blown out. The Mets really have nobody to blame but themselves, as two of the Tortugas’ four runs scored on wild pitched by starter Filipe De La Cruz. The Mets made a stand in the ninth, scoring two runs and getting the tying run on base, but Scott Ota grounded out weakly to first to end the game.

ROSTER ALERT: St. Lucie Mets placed LHP Eli Ankeney on the 7-day injured list.

ROSTER ALERT: St. Lucie Mets placed RHP Miguel Alfonseca on the 7-day injured list.

Star of the Night

Ronny Mauricio

Goat of the Night

Blade Tidwell