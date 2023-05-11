Mets Daily Prospect Report, 5/11/23: Prepare for trouble, and make it double!

Triple-A: Syracuse Mets (16-19)
SYRACUSE 8, BUFFALO 7 (BOX)
Going into the eighth inning, Syracuse found themselves down 5-2, but the team rallied late. Tim Locastro, Lorenzo Cedrola, Ronny Mauricio, Mark Vientos, and Gary Sanchez combined to score five runs in the inning, turning things around and putting Syracuse on top 7-5. Buffalo closed the gap with a run in the bottom of the inning, but Jaylen Davis hit a solo homer in the ninth to get that run right back. Things got a bit testy in the bottom of the ninth, as Seth Elledge loaded up the bases and allowed a run, but Nate Lavender was brought in to put out the fire and put out the fire the lefty did. For what it’s worth, with their multi-hit performances, Ronny Maurcio is now hitting .338/.372/.590 with 6 homers, 6 stolen bases, and 6 walks to 26 strikeouts in 35 games while Mark Vientos is now hitting .353/.444/.714 with 11 homers and 18 walks to 29 strikeouts in 33 games.
- LF Danny Mendick: 1-5, 2 R, BB, K
- 2B Ronny Mauricio: 2-5, 2 R, 2 2B, RBI, K
- 3B Mark Vientos: 3-4, 3 RBI, BB
- C Gary Sanchez: 2-4, RBI, BB, PB (1)
- 1B DJ Stewart: 1-4, K, HBP
- SS Jonathan Arauz: 0-4, BB, K
- DH Jaylin Davis: 2-4, 2 R, HR (5), RBI, BB
- RF Tim Locastro: 2-4, R, 3B, RBI, BB
- CF Lorenzo Cedrola: 1-5, R, RBI, K, SB (11)
- RHP Jose Butto: 3.1 IP, 3 H, 4 R, 3 ER, 4 BB, 3 K, WP, HBP
- RHP Eric Orze: 1.2 IP, 3 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 2 K
- LHP Josh Walker: 2.0 IP, 1 H, 1 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 3 K, E (2), (2-0)
- RHP Seth Elledge: 1.2 IP, 4 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 2 BB, 2 K, HBP, H (1)
- LHP Nathan Lavender: 0.1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 1 K, S (1)
ROSTER ALERT: New York Mets selected the contract of C Michael Perez from Syracuse Mets.
Double-A: Binghamton Rumble Ponies (13-15)
GAME ONE
BINGHAMTON 6, HARTFORD 2 / 7 (BOX)
After a few back-and-forth innings, Binghamton took a permanent lead in the fourth on a Hayden Senger home run that gave the Ponies a 4-2 lead. Agustin Ruiz and Rowdey Jordan added to the lead with RBI doubles, but the insurance would ultimately be unneeded as Junior Santos settled down in those later innings and Brooks Raley tossed a scoreless inning in his rehab outing.
- 2B Wyatt Young: 0-3
- LF Matt Rudick: 1-2, R, HR (3), RBI, BB
- 1B JT Schwartz: 0-3, K
- 3B Jose Peroza: 0-2, R, K, HBP
- RF Brandon McIlwain: 1-2, 2 R, 2B, BB, 2 SB (4, 5)
- DH Agustin Ruiz: 1-2, R, 2B, 2 RBI, K
- C Hayden Senger: 1-2, R, HR, 2 RBI, BB
- CF Rowdey Jordan: 1-3, 2B, RBI, K
- SS Branden Fryman: 0-2, BB, K, CS (2)
- RHP Junior Santos: 6.0 IP, 8 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 0 BB, 2 K, W (1-3)
- REHAB ALERT RHP Brooks Raley: 1.0 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 3 K
GAME TWO
BINGHAMTON 2, HARTFORD 0 / 7 (BOX)
RBI doubles by Tanner Murphy and Jose Peroza in the second and third, respectively, put Binghamton on the board and that would be all they would need, as Alex Valverde was super solid for five-plus innings. Daison Acosta made his first appearance since returning from injury and looked good, earning the save.
- SS Wyatt Young: 1-4, K, SB (5)
- LF Matt Rudick: 0-3
- DH JT Schwartz: 1-3, R
- 3B Jose Peroza: 1-3, 2B, RBI, K
- CF Brandon McIlwain: 0-3
- 1B Dariel Gomez: 0-3, 3 K
- 2B Luke Ritter: 2-2, R, BB, CS (1)
- RF Tanner Murphy: 1-2, 2B, RBI, BB, K, SB (3)
- C Matt O’Neill: 1-3
- RHP Alex Valverde: 5.1 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 5 K, W (1-0)
- RHP Daison Acosta: 1.2 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 2 K, S (1)
ROSTER ALERT: New York Mets sent LHP Brooks Raley on a rehab assignment to Binghamton Rumble Ponies.
High-A: Brooklyn Cyclones (10-16)
GAME ONE
WILMINGTON 7, BROOKLYN 4 (BOX)
Blade Tidwell…uh…did not have a good outing. For what it’s worth, Robert Colina and Quinn Brodey did a good job keeping the Blue Rocks off the board for the rest of the game, but the titanic task of digging out of a seven run hole was just too much to ask of this team. They scored a few late runs and made it competitive at least.
- DH Omar De Los Santos: 0-3, R, BB, K
- C Kevin Parada: 2-4, 2B, 3 RBI, K
- CF Alex Ramirez: 0-4, K
- RF Stanley Consuegra: 1-3, K
- LF Jaylen Palmer: 1-3
- SS William Lugo: 1-3, R, 2 K
- 2B Chase Estep: 0-2, R, BB
- 3B Mateo Gil: 0-3
- 1B Joe Suozzi: 1-3, R, RBI
- RHP Blade Tidwell: 1.2 IP, 4 H, 7 R, 7 ER, 3 BB, 1 K, WP, L (0-3)
- RHP Robert Colina: 3.1 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 3 BB, 4 K
- LHP Quinn Brodey: 1.0 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 0 K
GAME TWO
WILMINGTON 7, BROOKLYN 1 (BOX)
Once again, Brooklyn’s starter got demolished. Jeffrey Colon at least soaked up a few innings, but giving up seven runs over five plus? No good. The Cyclones managed only three hits, their one run coming in the bottom of the third on a Drake Osbourn solo home run.
- 2B Cesar Berbesi: 0-3, BB, K
- DH Kevin Parada: 0-3, 2 K
- RF Stanley Consuegra: 0-3, 2 K
- CF Alex Ramirez: 2-3
- SS William Lugo: 0-1, 2 BB, K, E (2)
- LF Omar De Los Santos: 0-3, 3 K
- 3B Mateo Gil: 0-2, BB, K
- 1B Warren Saunders: 0-3
- C Drake Osborn: 1-3, R, HR (1), RBI
- RHP Jeffrey Colon: 5.1 IP, 11 H, 7 R, 7 ER, 1 BB, 4 K, E (3), L (0-1)
- RHP Jace Beck: 1.2 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 3 K
Single-A: St. Lucie Mets (8-21)
DAYTONA 4, ST. LUCIE 3 (BOX)
The St. Lucie Mets were out hit, out pitched, out everythinged. At least they weren’t blown out. The Mets really have nobody to blame but themselves, as two of the Tortugas’ four runs scored on wild pitched by starter Filipe De La Cruz. The Mets made a stand in the ninth, scoring two runs and getting the tying run on base, but Scott Ota grounded out weakly to first to end the game.
- CF Scott Ota: 0-3, RBI, BB, SB (1)
- RF Wilfredo Lara: 0-4, 2 K
- 3B Jacob Reimer: 0-3, BB, 2 K
- 2B Junior Tilien: 0-4, K
- 1B Eduardo Salazar: 1-3, R, 2B, BB
- DH Yeral Martinez: 1-4, R, 2 K
- SS Kevin Villavicencio: 2-4, R, RBI, 2 K, CS (2)
- C Fernando Villalobos: 0-3, BB, 2 K, E (2)
- LF Dyron Campos: 0-2, BB, 2 K
- PH Luis Castillo: 0-0, BB
- PR Blaine McIntosh: 0-0
- LHP Felipe De La Cruz: 4.2 IP, 6 H, 4 R, 4 ER, 4 BB, 8 K, 2 WP, BLK, L (1-2)
- RHP Jean Calderon: 1.1 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 2 K
- RHP Joe Joe Rodriguez: 1.0 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 3 K
- LHP Luke Bartnicki: 1.0 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 1 K
ROSTER ALERT: St. Lucie Mets placed LHP Eli Ankeney on the 7-day injured list.
ROSTER ALERT: St. Lucie Mets placed RHP Miguel Alfonseca on the 7-day injured list.
Star of the Night
Ronny Mauricio
Goat of the Night
Blade Tidwell
Loading comments...