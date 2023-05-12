Mets Morning News: Offense disappears once again, Mets drop series to Reds

Meet the Mets

The Mets were hoping to finally win a series but they lost instead in embarrassing fashion to yet another sub-.500 team. Kodai Senga put the team in a hole early but it did not matter since this offense could not score a single run in a game where Cincinnati threw a bullpen game. The Mets now head to Washington to face a another team they should beat but they are having trouble even doing that lately.

Despite everything going wrong for the Mets, Francisco Álvarez is finally coming around offensively which offers the team a glimpse of hope for the future.

If the team wants to compete this season, their veterans need to start hitting and not relying on help from the farm system.

Max Scherzer is feeling much better and hopes to face his former team in the upcoming series against the Nationals.

Around the National League East

With the Braves suffering some injuries to their rotation, they will have to lean on their offense in order to win ballgames.

Luis Arraez is hitting close to .400 for Miami while being one of the more unconventional hitters in the league.

Cliff Lee was electric for the Phillies before suffering an elbow injury which led him to retire.

Around Major League Baseball

Jacob deGrom is expected to be out at least two to three more weeks with elbow inflammation.

Rays shortstop Wander Franco exited the game against the Yankees early with neck discomfort.

Kenley Jansen picked up his 400th save with the Red Sox but the journey to 400 has not been easy for the closer.

The Royals won a wild game over the White Sox on a walk-off bunt by their backup catcher.

This Date in Mets History

The great Yogi Berra was born on this date in 1925. His granddaughter Lindsay Berra recently talked to Steve Gelbs about a documentary that tells the story of her grandfather’s life and the man behind the Yogisms.