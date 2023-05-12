Mets Daily Prospect Report, 5/12/23: Blown saves everywhere

BUFFALO 6, SYRACUSE 5 (BOX)

Just a horrific collapse for Syracuse. Up 5-2 in the ninth - in part thanks to Gary Sanchez’s first Met home run - the Mets managed to give up four runs while recording only a single out. Bubby Rossman faced three batters and didn’t retire any of them, and T.J. McFarland followed by retiring only one batter while giving up the game tying and winning run. Also Mark Vientos struck out three times.

Roster Alert: Syracuse Mets activated 2B Carlos Cortes

HARTFORD 4, BINGHAMTON 3 / 11 (BOX)

Another blown lead. Mike Vasil was great, allowing one run over eight innings, and the offense did enough to build a 3-1 lead. Then Marcel Renteria gave up two runs in the top of the ninth to blow the save. Dylan Hall did his best in extras, holding the Yard Goats off board in the tenth and allowing only the automatic runner to score in the eleventh, but the offense didn’t show up and the Rumble Ponies fell in extras.

BROOKLYN 2, WILMINGTON 1 (BOX)

What’s this, winning a game in the ninth instead of blowing it? Despite only have five hits, the Cyclones came up with a game winning run in the ninth to pull out the hard fought win. That run came from a two out rally; Jaylen Palmer singled, stole second, then scored on a double from Chase Estep. Kolby Kubichek then held down the lead in the bottom of the ninth (unlike every other pitcher in the system yesterday).

Roster Alert: Brooklyn Cyclones activated C Drake Osborn from the temporarily inactive list.

DAYTONA 9, ST. LUCIE 3 (BOX)

Javier Atencio was shelled, the bullpen wasn’t a lot better, and the offense had only six hits. Plus, Jett Williams was out of the lineup. At least Jacob Reimer had two hits? I got nothing.

Roster Alert: Brooklyn Cyclones sent RHP Brendan Hardy on a rehab assignment to St. Lucie Mets

Roster Alert: Brooklyn Cyclones sent RHP Michael Krauza on a rehab assignment to St. Lucie Mets.

Star of the Night

Ronny Mauricio

Goat of the Night

Blade Tidwell