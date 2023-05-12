Mets Daily Prospect Report, 5/12/23: Blown saves everywhere

Triple-A: Syracuse Mets (16-20)
BUFFALO 6, SYRACUSE 5 (BOX)
Just a horrific collapse for Syracuse. Up 5-2 in the ninth - in part thanks to Gary Sanchez’s first Met home run - the Mets managed to give up four runs while recording only a single out. Bubby Rossman faced three batters and didn’t retire any of them, and T.J. McFarland followed by retiring only one batter while giving up the game tying and winning run. Also Mark Vientos struck out three times.
- DH Danny Mendick: 1-3, R, 2B, 2 BB
- 2B Ronny Mauricio: 2-5, R, 2B, 2 RBI, K, SB
- 3B Mark Vientos: 0-5, 3 K
- C Gary Sanchez: 2-3, R, HR (1), RBI, BB, K
- 1B DJ Stewart: 1-4, 2 RBI
- LF Abraham Almonte: 0-4, 2 K
- CF Tim Locastro: 0-3, BB
- SS Jose Peraza: 1-2, R, K
- SS Jonathan Arauz: 0-2
- RF Lorenzo Cedrola: 1-3, R, BB, SB
- RHP Dylan Bundy: 5.0 IP, 7 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 1 BB, 2 K
- LHP Zach Muckenhirn: 3.0 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 1 K, H (2)
- RHP Bubby Rossman: 0.0 IP, 1 H, 3 R, 3 ER, 2 BB, 0 K
- LHP T.J. McFarland: 0.1 IP, 2 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 0 BB, 0 K, L (1-2), BS (1)
Roster Alert: Syracuse Mets activated 2B Carlos Cortes
Double-A: Binghamton Rumble Ponies (13-16)
HARTFORD 4, BINGHAMTON 3 / 11 (BOX)
Another blown lead. Mike Vasil was great, allowing one run over eight innings, and the offense did enough to build a 3-1 lead. Then Marcel Renteria gave up two runs in the top of the ninth to blow the save. Dylan Hall did his best in extras, holding the Yard Goats off board in the tenth and allowing only the automatic runner to score in the eleventh, but the offense didn’t show up and the Rumble Ponies fell in extras.
- 2B Wyatt Young: 2-4, R, BB, K, SB (6)
- 3B Jose Peroza: 0-4, 2 RBI, 2 K
- PR-LF Matt Rudick: 0-0
- LF-1B JT Schwartz: 1-5, 2 K
- CF Brandon McIlwain: 0-5, K
- RF Agustin Ruiz: 3-5, R, HR (2), RBI
- 1B-3B Luke Ritter: 0-5
- DH Tanner Murphy: 0-3, 2 BB, 2 SB (5)
- C Matt O’Neill: 0-4, BB, 2 K
- SS Branden Fryman: 2-5, R, 3B
- RHP Mike Vasil: 8.0 IP, 4 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 0 BB, 7 K
- RHP Marcel Renteria: 1.0 IP, 1 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 2 BB, 0 K, BS (1)
- RHP Dylan Hall: 2.0 IP, 0 H, 1 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 1 K, L (0-1)
High-A: Brooklyn Cyclones (11-16)
BROOKLYN 2, WILMINGTON 1 (BOX)
What’s this, winning a game in the ninth instead of blowing it? Despite only have five hits, the Cyclones came up with a game winning run in the ninth to pull out the hard fought win. That run came from a two out rally; Jaylen Palmer singled, stole second, then scored on a double from Chase Estep. Kolby Kubichek then held down the lead in the bottom of the ninth (unlike every other pitcher in the system yesterday).
- 2B Kevin Kendall: 0-4, K
- SS William Lugo: 1-3, R, BB, K
- RF Stanley Consuegra: 1-4, 2 K
- C Drake Osborn: 0-3, BB
- LF Omar De Los Santos: 0-4, 2 K
- CF Jaylen Palmer: 1-4, R, 2 K, SB (13)
- DH Chase Estep: 1-4, 2B, RBI
- 1B Joe Suozzi: 1-4, 2B, K
- 3B Mateo Gil: 0-3, K
- RHP Cameron Foster: 5.0 IP, 5 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 2 BB, 6 K
- RHP Joshua Cornielly: 3.0 IP, 3 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 0 BB, 2 K, W (1-1), BS (2)
- RHP Kolby Kubichek: 1.0 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 0 K, S (1)
Roster Alert: Brooklyn Cyclones activated C Drake Osborn from the temporarily inactive list.
Single-A: St. Lucie Mets (8-22)
DAYTONA 9, ST. LUCIE 3 (BOX)
Javier Atencio was shelled, the bullpen wasn’t a lot better, and the offense had only six hits. Plus, Jett Williams was out of the lineup. At least Jacob Reimer had two hits? I got nothing.
- RF Scott Ota: 0-5, K
- CF Wilfredo Lara: 1-4, 2B, K
- 3B Jacob Reimer: 2-4, R, 2B, K
- SS Junior Tilien: 0-3, R, 2 BB, E (7)
- C Vincent Perozo: 0-3, R, 2 K
- DH Eduardo Salazar: 2-4, 2B, 2 RBI
- 1B Yeral Martinez: 1-4, 3 K
- 2B Kevin Villavicencio: 0-4, RBI
- LF Blaine McIntosh: 0-3, BB, 2 K
- LHP Javier Atencio: 2.2 IP, 5 H, 4 R, 2 ER, 0 BB, 3 K, L (0-5)
- RHP Brendan Hardy: 1.1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 3 K
- RHP Joey Lancellotti: 1.2 IP, 5 H, 3 R, 3 ER, 3 BB, 3 K
- LHP Brian Gursky: 2.1 IP, 4 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 3 BB, 1 K
Roster Alert: Brooklyn Cyclones sent RHP Brendan Hardy on a rehab assignment to St. Lucie Mets
Roster Alert: Brooklyn Cyclones sent RHP Michael Krauza on a rehab assignment to St. Lucie Mets.
Star of the Night
Ronny Mauricio
Goat of the Night
Blade Tidwell
