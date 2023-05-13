Meet the Mets

After five straight series losses—almost all of them to bad teams—the Mets began a series in DC against the Nationals desperate for some wins. Tylor Megill started and surrendered a few early runs to put the Mets in an early hole (shocking), but a three-run single by Francisco Lindor in the sixth inning snapped a nineteen scoreless inning streak, and that was enough to secure a 3-2 series opening victory.

Max Scherzer is scheduled to start on Sunday, and he hopes that this will be the beginning of a routine that has evaded him thus far this season.

Scherzer’s lingering injuries have been a huge difficulty for the Mets.

There’s no doubt the Mets have been struggling, but a lot of the successful NL East teams in recent seasons have undergone early season obstacles.

Francisco Álvarez’s pitch framing has been excellent so far.

Carlos Beltran offered his thoughts on Ronny Mauricio and some other Mets prospects.

Dominic Leone experienced some soreness while warming up in the bullpen last night.

Around the National League East

Spencer Strider pitched well, but Chris Bassitt pitched even better, as the former Met shut out the Braves to lead the Blue Jays to a 3-0 win.

Taijuan Walker pitched well in Coors Field to help lead the Phillies to their fourth straight victory, a 6-3 win over the Rockies.

Eury Pérez made his much-anticipated debut for the Marlins and flashed some promise, but the Marlins still ultimately fell to the Reds 7-4.

Davey Martinez spoke about the state of the Nationals rebuild and his job security.

Around Major League Baseball

There are continuous efforts to destigmatize mental health issues in baseball, but there is still a ways to go.

Just ask Kenley Jansen—who is currently having his best season in years—how huge an impact one’s mental health can have on their performance.

The Cardinals have been the most disappointing team in baseball thus far in 2023.

The Rays suffered a blow to their rotation, as Drew Rasmussen will be out until after the All-Star break.

Is it too early to look ahead at which teams might be sellers at the deadline? Of course not!

Cedric Mullins hit for the twelfth cycle in Orioles history last night.

MLB.com launched a Content Diversity Fellowship to provide industry opportunities for people from underrepresented backgrounds.

This Date in Mets History

Former Mets manager Bobby Valentine celebrates a birthday today.