Mets Daily Prospect Report, 5/13/23: Who likes wins anyway?

BUFFALO 8, SYRACUSE 6 (BOX)

Wait a second, this is the same as yesterday! Syracuse coughed up four runs in the bottom of the ninth while recording only one out. Today, John Curtiss was the culprit, and he allowed a walkoff two-run home run to Jordan Luplow. Offensively, things weren’t great despite the run output. Gary Sanchez had a double but struck out three times, Mark Vientos went hitless, and Ronny Mauricio had one hit in three plate appearances. He did walk twice, so that’s something.

HARTFORD 10, BINGHAMTON 9 (BOX)

Alright, now I’m getting sick of this. Binghamton went to the ninth with a one run lead, then gave up three runs to fall behind. They got one back in the bottom half, but Wyatt Young flew out to strand the tying run at third. That’s two games in a row with the exact same pattern of blown leads for both Syracuse and Binghamton. Maybe things will get better as we keep working our way down...

WILMINGTON 8, BROOKLYN 7 (BOX)

Haha nope. Down two runs in the top of the ninth, the Cyclones rallied for three runs in the top of the ninth. One run scored on a wild pitch, and Kevin Kendall drove in the tying and go-ahead runs with a double. Try McLoughlin got the first two outs in the bottom of the ninth, but then surrendered a game tying home run, a single, a walk, and finally a walkoff single. Three games, three blown leads. At least podcast interest Stanley Consuegra had a home run I guess.

DAYTONA 8, ST. LUCIE 1 (BOX)

Is getting blown out better than losing a late lead? I think so, but who cares really. St. Lucie had only five htis, the relievers collapsed late, and they lost by seven. To top it off, Jett Williams struck out twice and Jacob Reimer struck out three times.

Star of the Night

Why are you checking this?

Goat of the Night

John Curtiss