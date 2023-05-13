Mets game against Nationals suspended after lengthy delay

The Mets and Nationals played through just over two innings of baseball in Washington through a steady rain on a deteriorating field Saturday afternoon before the game was delayed. Fans then waited for the game to resume. And waited. And waited.

At the time of the delay, the Nationals held a 1-0 lead. Likely playing with the weather in mind, Washington followed a leadoff single in the first with a sacrifice bunt, then cashed in the run. The Mets were threatening in the top of the third with runners on second and third and one out when the umpires finally called for a delay.

The delay lasted over three hours before the rain began to abate and the Washington grounds crew began to remove the tarp, seeming to signal that play would resume. Another hour would pass without rain and without any update, before it was determined the field was not in playable condition, and the game suspended, to be made up as part of a split doubleheader Sunday. Play will resume on this game at 12:35 p.m. EDT, with Sunday’s scheduled game originally scheduled for 1:35 p.m. now set to commence at 4:35 p.m. EDT.