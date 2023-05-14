Mets Daily Prospect Report, 5/14/23: My Kingdom for a Save

BUFFALO 8, SYRACUSE 7 (BOX)

No way. No way. Blown saves in the ninth inning three days in a row. Ronny Mauricio finished a triple short of the cycle, but who cares - Syracuse is experiencing a 2007-Mets level bullpen meltdown at this point. I’ve got nothing else to add.

HARTFORD 6, BINGHAMTON 5 (BOX)

At least this wasn’t a blown save in the ninth but - like Syracuse - Binghamton coughed up a late lead and then lost the game in the ninth for the THIRD DAY IN A ROW. The Rumble Ponies scored all five runs of their runs in a single inning, but also struck out 14 times. Meanwhile, Nolan Clenney blew the lead in the seventh after reliving Luis Moreno, and Hunter Parsons gave up the game winning run in the ninth. Mets develop organizational relief depth challenge; difficulty - impossible.

My god, the epidemic is spreading. Brooklyn jumped out to a 2-0 lead in the second on a homer from Drake Osborn. They held that lead until the seventh, when Wilkin Ramos gave up two in his second inning of work. Then in the ninth, Paul Gervase surrendered the walkoff run in the ninth. Just brutal.

DAYTONA 10, ST. LUCIE 4 (BOX)

Aaaand another blowout loss for St. Lucie. There was nothing good to write

Roster Alert: St. Lucie Mets activated RHP Elliot Johnstone from the temporarily inactive list

Star of the Night

The remnants of my sanity writing these things

Goat of the Night

Pick whichever reliever blew it today