Mets Daily Prospect Report, 5/14/23: My Kingdom for a Save

Triple-A: Syracuse Mets (16-22)
BUFFALO 8, SYRACUSE 7 (BOX)
No way. No way. Blown saves in the ninth inning three days in a row. Ronny Mauricio finished a triple short of the cycle, but who cares - Syracuse is experiencing a 2007-Mets level bullpen meltdown at this point. I’ve got nothing else to add.
- SS Danny Mendick: 0-4, 2 K, E
- 2B Ronny Mauricio: 3-5, 3 R, 2B, HR (7), RBI, SB (8)
- 3B Mark Vientos: 2-5, 2 R, 2B, E
- C Gary Sanchez: 1-2, R, 2B, RBI, 3 BB, K
- LF Abraham Almonte: 0-4, RBI, BB, K
- 1B DJ Stewart: 1-5, R, HR (7), 3 RBI, K
- RF Jaylin Davis: 0-4, 2 K
- CF Tim Locastro: 0-3
- DH Carlos Cortes: 0-3, BB
- RHP Humberto Mejia: 3.0 IP, 8 H, 6 R, 3 ER, 2 BB, 3 K
- LHP Josh Walker: 1.0 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 1 K
- RHP Seth Elledge: 2.0 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 0 K
- LHP Nathan Lavender: 2.1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 3 K, H (1)
- RHP Grant Hartwig: 0.1 IP, 3 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 1 BB, 0 K, L (1-2), BS (1)
Double-A: Binghamton Rumble Ponies (13-18)
HARTFORD 6, BINGHAMTON 5 (BOX)
At least this wasn’t a blown save in the ninth but - like Syracuse - Binghamton coughed up a late lead and then lost the game in the ninth for the THIRD DAY IN A ROW. The Rumble Ponies scored all five runs of their runs in a single inning, but also struck out 14 times. Meanwhile, Nolan Clenney blew the lead in the seventh after reliving Luis Moreno, and Hunter Parsons gave up the game winning run in the ninth. Mets develop organizational relief depth challenge; difficulty - impossible.
- SS Wyatt Young: 1-3, R, 2 BB
- CF Matt Rudick: 2-5, R, 2B, 2 K
- 3B Jose Peroza: 2-5, R, 2B, 2 K
- LF Brandon McIlwain: 1-5, R, RBI, 3 K
- 2B Luke Ritter: 1-5, RBI, 3 K
- 1B Dariel Gomez: 0-4, BB, K
- C Hayden Senger: 1-4, R, 2B, 2 RBI, 2 K
- RF Tanner Murphy: 1-2, RBI, 2 BB, SB (6)
- DH Rowdey Jordan: 0-3, BB, K
- RHP Luis Moreno: 6.0 IP, 4 H, 4 R, 4 ER, 2 BB, 5 K
- RHP Nolan Clenney: 2.0 IP, 3 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 1 BB, 1 K, BS (2)
- RHP Hunter Parsons: 1.0 IP, 1 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 0 BB, 2 K, L (2-2)
High-A: Brooklyn Cyclones (11-18)
My god, the epidemic is spreading. Brooklyn jumped out to a 2-0 lead in the second on a homer from Drake Osborn. They held that lead until the seventh, when Wilkin Ramos gave up two in his second inning of work. Then in the ninth, Paul Gervase surrendered the walkoff run in the ninth. Just brutal.
- SS Cesar Berbesi: 0-3, BB, K
- DH Kevin Parada: 1-4, 2B
- LF Alex Ramirez: 0-3, BB
- RF Stanley Consuegra: 0-4, K, E (3)
- CF Jaylen Palmer: 0-3, R, BB, 3 K
- C Drake Osborn: 1-4, R, HR, 2 RBI, K
- 3B Chase Estep: 0-3, K
- 1B Joe Suozzi: 1-2, BB
- 2B Kevin Kendall: 0-3
- RHP Tyler Stuart: 5.0 IP, 4 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 2 BB, 4 K
- RHP Wilkin Ramos: 2.0 IP, 2 H, 2 R, 1 ER, 2 BB, 2 K, BS (3)
- RHP Paul Gervase: 1.2 IP, 1 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 1 BB, 3 K, L (0-2)
Single-A: St. Lucie Mets (8-24)
DAYTONA 10, ST. LUCIE 4 (BOX)
Aaaand another blowout loss for St. Lucie. There was nothing good to write
- SS Jett Williams: 0-2
- 3B Jacob Reimer: 0-1, BB, K
- LF Wilfredo Lara: 2-4, 2 R, 2B, HR (3), RBI
- C Vincent Perozo: 0-4, 2 K
- 3B-SS Junior Tilien: 0-3, RBI, E
- RF Scott Ota: 2-4, R, 2B, E
- DH Yeral Martinez: 2-4, R, HR (3), RBI, K
- 2B Kevin Villavicencio: 1-4, RBI, K
- 1B Luis Castillo: 0-3, BB, K
- CF Blaine McIntosh: 0-2, 2 K, E
- PH-CF Dyron Campos: 0-2
- RHP Douglas Orellana: 1.2 IP, 3 H, 6 R, 5 ER, 3 BB, 3 K, L (1-2)
- RHP Jimmy Loper: 2.1 IP, 3 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 0 BB, 5 K,
- RHP Layonel Ovalles: 0.2 IP, 3 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 2 BB, 2 K
- RHP Joe Joe Rodriguez: 2.1 IP, 3 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 1 BB, 4 K
- RHP Jean Calderon: 1.0 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 2 K
Roster Alert: St. Lucie Mets activated RHP Elliot Johnstone from the temporarily inactive list
Star of the Night
The remnants of my sanity writing these things
Goat of the Night
Pick whichever reliever blew it today
