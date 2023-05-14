Mets Morning News: Shameful

Meet the Mets

Yesterday’s game between the Mets and Nationals in Washington DC was suspended after a lengthy rain delay. The game will resume today at 12:35pm as part of a split doubleheader in the top of the third with the Nationals leading 1-0 and the Mets with runners on second and third and one out. Gary Cohen called the way the rain delay and subsequent suspension was handled “shameful” on last night’s broadcast.

Dominic Leone, who felt discomfort in his elbow while warming up in the bullpen during Friday’s game, will play catch today and see how he feels. He has not yet had imaging done.

David Robertson tweeted about reaching the milestone of 1,000 career strikeouts. He is the 23rd pitcher in MLB history to record 150+ saves and 1,000+ strikeouts.

Around the National League East

The Braves lost to the Blue Jays 5-2 thanks in part to a big night at the plate for Kevin Kiermaier.

The Phillies beat the Rockies 7-4 in Ranger Suárez’s return to the mound.

In a scary moment during yesterday’s contest, Ryan Feltner left the game after being struck in the head by a line drive off the bat of Nick Castellanos. Bud Black told reporters that Feltner was undergoing tests at a local hospital.

The Reds came from behind and put up a three-run eighth inning to beat the Marlins 6-5.

Around Major League Baseball

A week after the Cardinals said that they would only use Willson Contreras as a designated hitter moving forward, he will resume catching duties tomorrow. “We felt really good about the progress that we’ve made and it lines up really well for him to catch on Monday with Jack (Flaherty) on the mound,” manager Oli Marmol told reporters.

Marcus Stroman can opt out of his contract with the Cubs at the end of this season, but says he would like to remain in Chicago. “I’ve been open with the front office here, been very vocal that I want to be here and I want an extension, that I don’t want to honestly make it to free agency,” Stroman told the Chicago Sun-Times. “But I’m also very confident in my abilities in free agency. I’ve always bet on myself.”

Former MLB umpire Don Denkinger passed away on Friday at the age of 86. He was an umpire for three decades but is unfortunately remembered most for his blown call in the 1985 World Series between the Cardinals and Royals.

Anthony Rendon was removed from yesterday’s game with groin tightness.

“I’d boo myself, too, with the amount of money I’m making, and I’m playing like that,” Carlos Correa said in response to being on the receiving end of jeers from Twins fans.

After being told that her son was too small to play baseball, Mookie Betts’ mother, Diana Benedict, took matters into her own hands. Now her son is one of the best players in the majors.

Yesterday at Amazin’ Avenue

This Date in Mets History

Willie Mays homered in his Mets debut on this date in 1972.