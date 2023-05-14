Mets recall Dennis Santana, option Joey Lucchesi

Ahead of today’s not-quite-doubleheader, the Mets announced a few roster moves. Joey Lucchesi, who started yesterday’s suspended game, was optioned to Triple-A Syracuse. In the corresponding moves, the Mets recalled Dennis Santana to the major league team, and designated Seth Elledge for assignment to make room for Santana on the 40-Man Roster.

Lucchesi made five starts for the Mets since returning from Tommy John surgery, with varying levels of success across those appearances. In his first start of the season, Lucchesi went seven shutout innings, striking out nine Giants. His other three starts, including yesterday’s rain-abbreviated one, across 15.1 innings, Lucchesi has only struck out eight, and given up ten earned runs.

Lucchesi’s demotion seems to indicate that the Mets feel Carlos Carrasco will be back in the rotation by the time that Lucchesi’s turn would come up in the rotation, or at least shortly thereafter. Yesterday is likely not the last time Lucchesi will be wearing a Mets uniform this season. Stephen Nogosek will resume the suspended game for the Mets.

Taking his place on the roster is Dennis Santana, who appeared in seven games for the Mets earlier this season, putting up a 7.01 ERA and looking inconsistent over his appearances. With the bullpen being so taxed by short appearances from Mets starters, it makes sense that the team needed to add a bullpen arm, especially ahead of today’s 16 innings of baseball.

To make room on the roster for Santana, the Mets DFA’d Seth Elledge. Elledge, who the Mets claimed on waivers back in April, has not looked very good in Syracuse, appearing in eight games and putting up a 8.49 ERA and a 2.229 WHIP.