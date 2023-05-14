Mets score eight runs in one inning, beat Nationals

The Mets needed a game like this. Coming off a loss to the Nationals earlier in the day, the team put up an eight-run fifth inning that turn a slim deficit into a significant lead and went on to win the game.

Max Scherzer was very good in his start, a step in the right direction in a season that’s already seen him perform poorly, get suspended, and miss time with an injury. Scherzer threw five innings, gave up one run one two hits, struck out six, and walked two. That gives him a 4.88 ERA on the season, a number that’s still far too high but is at least on the right side of five.

As for that fifth inning, Mark Canha doubled in the first run with a double that plated Starling Marte. Brandon Nimmo singled in the go-ahead run, and Francisco Lindor hit the most infield single of infield singles to plate the Mets’ third run. Brett Baty’s bases-loaded walk scored another, and Marte—who had led off the inning—followed up with a two-run single. Baty scored on an error when Marte stole second base, and Canha put the icing on the cake with an RBI single to score the eighth run.

Brooks Raley got into some trouble but escaped unscathed in a scoreless sixth, and Jeff Brigham threw a scoreless inning in the seventh before Zach Muckenhirn gave up one run in the eight but none in the ninth to finish off the victory.

Win Probability Added

Big Mets winner: Mark Canha, +20.7% WPA

Big Mets loser: Jeff McNeil, -9.8% WPA

Mets pitchers: +11.0% WPA

Mets hitters: +39.0% WPA

Teh aw3s0mest play: Mark Canha hits an RBI double in the fifth, +16.9% WPA

Teh sux0rest play: CJ Abrams hits an RBI double in the second, -11.9% WPA