From Complex To Queens, Episode 222: It’s a bullpen wasteland out there

Welcome to From Complex to Queens, Home Run Applesauce’s podcast focusing on the Mets’ minor league system.

WIth the first McDonalds having opened on this date back in 1940, Steve, Lukas, and Ken look at some discontinued menu items in Promote, Extend, Trade.

Following that, they review their Way-Too-Early-Draft follows.

After, they discuss how the Mets minor league affiliates did this week.

Lastly, they focus on Mark Vientos and Ronny Mauricio and the pros/cons of freeing a roster spot on the major league club for both or either.

