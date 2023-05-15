Mets Daily Prospect Report, 5/15/23: Can we go just a day without a bad bullpen?

BUFFALO 9, SYRACUSE 3 (BOX)

Mark Vientos homered in the top of the first to put Syracuse ahead 2-0, but that was more or less the extent of their offense. The only other run they scored came in the sixth, when they had the bases loaded but were only able to plate a single run. David Griffin, meanwhile, was not great, allowing six runs over five innings, and neither were Eric Orze or Bubby Rossman, who allowed a run in two innings and two runs in one inning, respectively.

ROSTER ALERT: Syracuse Mets activated RHP William Woods.

ROSTER ALERT: Syracuse Mets placed SS Jose Peraza on the 7-day injured list.

ROSTER ALERT: New York Mets optioned LHP Joey Lucchesi to Syracuse Mets.

ROSTER ALERT: New York Mets selected the contract of RHP Dennis Santana from Syracuse Mets.

ROSTER ALERT: SS Branden Fryman assigned to Syracuse Mets from Binghamton Rumble Ponies.

BINGHAMTON 9, HARTFORD 2 (BOX)

The Rumble Ponies took an early lead in this one and never looked back. They put up a three spot in the second inning, scored two more in the third, and plated four more in the fifth before the Yard Goats finally got on the board in the sixth with a sac fly. Carlos Carrasco looked solid in his rehab outing, scattering a pair of hits and a walk over four innings with four strikeouts. The bullpen was decent- how refreshing to type that given everything that has happened over the past week!- and Jose Peroza capped his exceptional week with another double, bringing his batting line with the Rumble Ponies from .250/.333/.417 in 13 games before the series to .307/.365/.600 in 20.

WILMINGTON 6, BROOKLYN 5 (BOX)

Christian Scott stumbled out of the gate, allowing three runs in the bottom of the first, but the offense had his back, scoring a pair of runs in the second, the tying run in the third, and two additional runs in the fourth. Brooklyn held the lead for a few innings, but Quinn Brodey gave up a game tying home run to James Woods in the seventh and then Jace Beck allowed what would be the game-winning run in the eighth.

ROSTER ALERT: Brooklyn Cyclones placed RHP Jordan Geber on the 7-day injured list.

ROSTER ALERT: Brooklyn Cyclones activated RHP Dylan Tebrake from the 7-day injured list.

DAYTONA 1, ST. LUCIE 1 (BOX)

For seven innings, St. Lucie looked like they had things under control. Jawlime Ramirez and Jordany Ventura looked sharp and were throwing a shutout. While the offense was limited themselves, they were able to push across a run in the sixth. In the eighth, Luke Bartnicki was brought in to relieve Ventura and he promptly put runners on base and allowing the tying run to score. Elliot Johnstone came in to relieve him and promptly allowed another run to score. Just like that, yet another late inning bullpen collapse.

ROSTER ALERT: St. Lucie Mets placed LHP Eli Ankeney on the 7-day injured list.

ROSTER ALERT: St. Lucie Mets placed RHP Miguel Alfonseca on the 7-day injured list.

Star of the Night

Jordany Ventura

Goat of the Night

David Griffin