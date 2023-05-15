Mets Morning News: Moderate Scherzer

Meet the Mets

After getting CJ Abrams’d again in a game one loss, Max Scherzer and the Mets both had their best night in weeks for a doubleheader split.

Prior to game one of the doubleheader, the Mets demoted that game’s starter, Joey Lucchesi, and recalled Dennis Santana.

With 65 pitches thrown between his second rehab start and a bullpen after departing, Carlos Carrasco feels good and should be slotted into the rotation next time around.

Not quite ready to call himself old, David Robertson with his 1,000 strikeouts is the bullpen’s Verlander and Scherzer put together.

In the eyes of Buck Showalter, Brett Baty is focused, and he’s a big fan of it.

Speaking of Baty, the rookie wrote a letter to his mother on the back of his shin guard to celebrate Mother’s Day.

Around the National League East

In the Phillies’ 4-0 loss to the Rockies, Bryce Harper took exception to the actions of Jake Bird and took the time to say some rude words about the Rockies organization.

A Danny Jensen walkoff ended the game as the Braves left Toronto swept after a 6-5 loss to the Blue Jays.

Fighting through injuries, the Marlins did their best to right the ship with their 3-1 victory over Cincinnati.

Around Major League Baseball

Seven years after being drafted by the Rockies and two years after retiring, Riley Pint is officially a major leaguer.

This past weekend, Clayton Kershaw’s mother passed away, but he still plans on making his next scheduled start Tuesday.

Despite the appearance of pulling an Alec Bohm, Tim Anderson only “fucking hates” the pitch clock, not Chicago.

Winning back his job one week after losing his job, Cardinals catcher Willson Contreras didn’t change a single thing during his time at DH, so things are going well in St. Louis.

On Sunday night, Rockies pitcher Ryan Feltner was discharged from the hospital following a skull fracture and concussion suffered earlier in the week.

The Angels designated 2020 NL MVP vote-getter Ryan Tepera for assignment after a disappointing first month and change.

This Date in Mets History

On this date in 1999, the legendary Patrick Mahomes made his debut for the Mets.