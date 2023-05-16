Mets Morning News: National Embarrassment

Meet the Mets

The Mets fell to the Nationals by a 10-3 score. The less I say about this game and David Peterson’s poor performance, the better.

Buck Showalter and Peterson explained the lefty’s struggles.

Despite stealing a base in yesterday’s game, Marte has experienced a steep decline in his foot speed, to the point that he’s ranked as a below-average runner this season.

Carlos Carrasco could be back on the Citi Field mound on Friday or on Saturday.

Mike Vasil has had a terrific season for Double-A Binghamton. Eric Samulski explores whether he could be an option for the big league rotation at some point this season.

Jay Horwitz shared the story of his greatest public relations failure, writing about Howard Johnson and his elusive sponsorship deal.

Around the National League East

The Braves claimed Dereck Rodriguez off waivers from the Twins. To make room on the 40-man roster, they transferred Kyle Wright to the 60-day IL.

The Braves blanked the Rangers 12-0.

The Phillies fell 6-3 to the Giants.

Around Major League Baseball

A surprise team joined the top five of MLB’s most recent Power Rankings.

Sam Dykstra updated his list of Top 100 MLB Prospects.

It’s early in the season, but there are plenty of milestones that could be met this year.

The Pitch Clock may be resulting in more injuries for pitchers.

The Reds are calling up their No. 5 prospect, Matt McLain. They placed TJ Friedl on the IL with a left oblique strain and transferred Joey Votto to the 60-day IL.

In Ken Rosenthal’s view, the Dodgers remain the standard in the NL West, and not the Padres.

It seems the Athletics’ move to Las Vegas is nearing a resolution, as they’ve reached a binding deal to build their ballpark on the Las Vegas Strip.

If you missed Sunday Night Baseball, there was a cringeworthy moment where Triston Casas of the Red Sox was asked about his dead mother during the game.

Trevor Bauer was pulled from his latest start after just two innings after allowing seven earned runs. I am anti-Bauer and take plenty of pleasure in reporting this.

Thanks to this mammoth home run from Shohei Ohtani, the Angels toppled the Orioles 9-5.

Thanks to two Aaron Judge home runs, the Yankees held off the Blue Jays 7-4.

The Mariners walloped the Red Sox 10-1. In that game, Cal Raleigh became the first catcher ever to homer from both sides of the plate at Fenway Park, and with his grandmother in attendance, no less.

The Cardinals creamed the Brewers 18-1.

The Astros scored two in the seventh to clip the Cubs 6-4.

The Rockies defeated the Reds 9-8.

The Diamondbacks defeated the Athletics 5-2, which drops them to 9-34 on the season.

The Padres shut out the Royals 4-0.

In a back-and-forth affair, the Dodgers outlasted the Twins 9-8 in 12 innings.

This Date in Mets History

Darryl Strawberry hit the first home run of his major league career on this date in 1983. His 252 long balls remain a franchise record.