Mets option David Peterson to Syracuse, call up Josh Walker

Before starting their three-game series with the Rays in Queens, the Mets optioned left-handed starter David Peterson to Triple-A Syracuse and called up fellow left-handed pitcher Josh Walker to replace him on the active roster.

Peterson struggled yet again in a start against the Nationals yesterday, and he now has an 8.08 ERA at the major league level this season. Had the Mets’ rotation been entirely healthy over the past several weeks, Peterson might not have seen any time on the big league roster. But the rotation was very much not fully healthy, and the Mets kept going to Peterson no matter how poorly he continued to pitch. With Carlos Carrasco looking like he’ll return this weekend, though, Peterson was clearly the pitcher the team needed to send to the minors.

As for Walker, the 28-year-old has been in the Mets’ system since he was drafted in the 37th round back in 2017. Having spent time in both starting and relief roles in the minors, he has pitched exclusively in relief for Syracuse so far this year. And in 13.1 innings, he has a 0.68 ERA with 18 strikeouts and 6 walks in Triple-A.