Mets Morning News: Free Falling

The Mets continued their recent skid, as they fell to the best team in baseball, the Rays. Justin Verlander made his Citi Field debut and struggled immensely, allowing six runs over 5 innings. At the plate, the Mets hit three home runs, but it wasn’t enough, as their pitching once again gave up too many runs to give the team a chance.

David Peterson was optioned to Triple-A Syracuse following his lackluster start on Monday.

As the team continues to struggle, Verlander and the Mets heard boos from the Citi Field crowd Tuesday night.

Tim Healey takes an inside look at the newest Mets celebration, hitting their butts.

Be sure to check out the Queens Public Library Bookcycle this Tursday at the Mets came to pick up a free Mets co-branded library card!

Mookie Wilson hosted a cookout for a select group of Mets season ticket holders.

Around the National League East

Jazz Chisholm is going on the injured list with turf toe.

Jorge Soler hit a two-run walk-off home run as the Marlins beat the Nationals 5-4.

The Phillies rallied in the ninth inning but fell to the Giants 4-3.

Jared Shuster pitched well but the Braves fell to the Rangers 7-4.

Around Major League Baseball

Max Scherzer now has company as Domingo German was ejected for pitching with sticky substances. He now faces a 10 game suspension.

Rangers prospect Kumar Rocker is set to undergo Tommy John surgery later this week.

Can the A’s really draw 2.5 million fans annually if they were to move to Las Vegas?

MLB said they did not think there were any rule violations in Monday nights game between the Yankees and Blue Jays.

This Date in Mets History

On this date in 2009, Mike Pelfrey balked three times in one game.