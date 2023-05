Welcome back to A Pod of Their Own, an all-women led Home Run Applesauce podcast where we talk all things Mets, social justice issues in baseball, and normalize female voices in the sports podcasting space.

This week, we begin by lamenting the still-sinking ship that is the New York Mets, who couldn’t beat bad teams and certainly can’t beat good teams either.

Next, we talk about the possible relationship between the pitch clock and pitching injuries, whatever it is the Cardinals are doing, and the drama between the Yankees and Blue Jays. We also shout out Britt Ghiroli’s fantastic piece in The Athletic about mental health in baseball.

Finally, we wrap things up with Walk-off Wins, where each of us talks about what’s making us happy this week, baseball-related or otherwise.

If you want to purchase the t-shirt Linda Surovich help inspire that was her Walk-off Win this week, you can do so here. All proceeds benefit Baseball for All.

