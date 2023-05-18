Mets Daily Prospect Report, 5/18/23: Sloppy defense across the system

NORFOLK 3, SYRACUSE 0 (BOX)

The Syracuse Mets got in their own way a few times in last night’s game against the Norfolk Tides. The Mets allowed the first run of the game to score on a throwing error from Gary Sanchez in the bottom of the third. Norfolk got another run later in the inning, and added a third run in the bottom of the sixth. The Syracuse Mets were unable to get much of anything going offensively, and ultimately lost to the Norfolk Tides 3-0.

ROSTER ALERT: New York Mets recalled SS Mark Vientos from Syracuse Mets.

ROSTER ALERT: New York Mets optioned 3B Luis Guillorme to Syracuse Mets.

ROSTER ALERT: New York Mets sent RHP Dennis Santana outright to Syracuse Mets.

NEW HAMPSHIRE 3, BINGHAMTON 1 (BOX)

The Binghamton Rumble Ponies struck first in last night’s game against the New Hampshire Fish Cats, when Luke Ritter scored on a wild pitch. New Hampshire immediately struck back, scoring a pair of runs off of Junior Santos. The Fisher Cats scored a third run in the bottom of the fourth, and ultimately cruised the rest of the way to 3-1 victory over the Rumble Ponies.

BROOKLYN 7, HUDSON VALLEY 2 (BOX)

The Brooklyn Cyclones struck first in last night’s game against the Hudson Valley Renegades, when Chase Estep tripled home a pair in the top of the second. Blade Tidwell started for Brooklyn, and managed to get through five innings allowing just two unearned runs, despite walking five. Brooklyn broke the game open in the top of the sixth, scoring four total runs, including two on an RBI single off the bat of Jaylen Palmer. The Cyclones added an insurance run in the top of the ninth, and ultimately defeated the Renegades 7-2.

PALM BEACH 8, ST LUCIE 4 (BOX)

The St. Lucie Mets fell behind immediately in last night’s game against the Palm Beach Cardinals. Javier Atencio gave up three runs in just two third of an inning before being lifted from the game. Palm Beach scored a run in each of the third and fourth innings off of Joey Lancellotti to take a 5-0 lead. St. Lucie struck back in the bottom of the fifth, scoring threes runs, including one on an RBI triple from Carlos Dominguez. Palm Beach broke the game open in the top of the sixth inning, scoring three total runs off of Brian Gursky and extending their lead to 8-3. The St. Lucie Mets scored a run on an RBI single from Scott Ota in the bottom half of the innings, but ultimately lost to the Palm Beach Cardinals 8-4.

Star of the Night

Wilfredo Lara

Goat of the Night

Alex Ramirez