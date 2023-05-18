Mets Morning News: LFGM

Meet the Mets

The Mets won their most exciting game of the season by battling back multiple times against the best team in baseball. Mark Vientos tied the game with a two-run blast in the seventh but it took a heroic three-run bomb from Francisco Álvarez in the bottom of the ninth to send the game to extra innings. After giving up two runs in the top of the tenth, the stage was set for Pete Alonso when he came to bat with two runners on in the bottom of the inning. He sent everyone home happy with a mammoth blast into the second deck to give the team a much-needed, thrilling win.

Kodai Senga was brilliant on the mound and struck out 12 Tampa batters. So far this season his ghost fork is one of the pitches that is the hardest to hit in all of baseball.

His twelve strikeouts in one outing is now the most in team history for a Japanese pitcher.

Before the game the Mets called up Mark Vientos and optioned Luis Guillorme to Triple-A.

With the offense stuck in a rut, the team was hoping Vientos could add some life to the lineup.

Tomás Nido underwent a procedure to help alleviate the symptoms of dry eye syndrome.

Around the National League East

The Braves defeated the Rangers 6-5 to take the series against Texas.

The Marlins beat the Nationals 4-3 to jump back over .500 for the season.

The Phillies fell to the Giants 7-4 to get swept away in San Francisco.

Corey Dickerson hit a home run in his return off the injured list but it wasn’t enough for the Nationals in their loss to the Marlins.

Around Major League Baseball

After being ejected from the game for having sticky hands, Yankees starter Domingo German has been suspended 10-games.

Dodgers starter Dustin May was diagnosed with a flexor pronator strain and will be out at least a month.

The entire Yankees and Blue Jays series was packed with a ton of drama, and the Blue Jays added to it with a Danny Jansen walk-off three run home run to take down the Yankees.

Twins centerfielder Nick Gordon fractured his shin after fouling a ball off his leg and will be heading to the IL.

Old friend Trevor May opened up about dealing with anxiety and how the pitch clock has only made it worse.

This Date in Mets History

Happy Birthday Nelson Figueroa!