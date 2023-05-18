Mets call up Gary Sánchez

The Mets are reportedly calling up catcher Gary Sánchez ahead of the weekend series against the Guardians, reports both Jon Heyman and Andy Martino. Sánchez signed nine days ago to a minor league contract that featured a May 19th opt-out if he had not yet been called up to the major leagues.

The Mets will likely option backup catcher Michael Pérez, who still has a minor league option, to make room for Sánchez. Pérez collected four hits in his season debut, but went hitless in his second appearance with the club in today’s game against the Rays.

Sánchez will be the backup to Francisco Álvarez while both Tomás Nido and Omar Narvaez are on the Injured List. With Nido getting treatment for his extreme dry-eyes, there will be a catching crunch down the road sooner or later, but for now, it appears that Álvarez and Sánchez will be handling the catching duties for the time being.