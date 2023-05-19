This Week in Mets Quotes: LFGM

Your 2023 New York Mets: Let’s Fucking Go Mets.

HE SAID IT pic.twitter.com/vDk2xPq7hc — Dylan Hornik (@_Hornik_) May 18, 2023

Ya Gotta Believe, amirite.

“We’re a good team. There is still so much baseball left. This is going to be a great fight all the way to the finish. I’m sure there are things everybody can say we wish we did better at. There are other things we have done well. It’s just about continuing to get into the season, get into a groove, and win series. This group can win. We know it. We’re all getting our footing and we’re getting it going.” -Max Scherzer [MLB]

The Mets hitting three home runs, two to tie the game and one to walk off, was the best game of the young season.

“Three homers to end it is something from a movie.” -Kodai Senga [MLB]

“I said if [Baty and Vientos] can’t do it, I want the opportunity to be able to do it and I was able to do it.” -Francisco Alvarez [MLB]

“Just a very unfortunate time to be the lesser Pete.” -Pete Fairbanks on giving up the game winning 3 run home run to Pete Alonso [MLB]

“It’s always exciting when you see a young guy come up wanting to succeed and make an impact. Obviously, they made a huge impact for us tonight.” -Pete Alonso [MLB]

Channeling his inner Michael Jordan, Pete hit his third home run in three games while feeling under the weather in yesterday’s 3-2 series-winning game against the Rays.

“I’m trying to get whatever [Alonso’s] got. It’s working.” -Jeff McNeil [MLB]

“If I’m out there, I’m going to shoot my best bullet — always. I just don’t want me not feeling well to be an excuse.” -Pete Alonso [MLB]

“That’s never in my mind. If I’m physically able to go, I’m always willing to go. I’m always willing to push myself. I take pride in being out there and playing every day. I post up.” -Pete Alonso [MLB]

“He really likes answering the bell.” -Buck Showalter [MLB]

“I mean, I can [also] play well when I’m not sick.” -Pete Alonso [MLB]

After the heroics of the Rays series win, the split against the Nationals seems like weeks ago.

“That was an overall great team win. We haven’t been playing to the level that we want to play, and winning today, we’re going to enjoy it, and it means something for sure. But we know we’ve got to come back tomorrow.” -Francisco Lindor [MLB]

Narrator: They did not go on an absolute tear (lost the next three games in a row).

“Winning today doesn’t mean that everything is fixed and that we’re going to go on an absolute tear but it also doesn’t not mean that as well. We just have to come in and lay it on the line and go give it everything we’ve got. And [things are] going to change from day to day. So it’s a win, and we’re happy about that. Then we forget about it tomorrow and try to win again.” -Brandon Nimmo [MLB]

I mean the most important thing is actually being healthy rather than avoiding the IL.

“[I’m] physically good enough that I am going to avoid the IL and now get back into a routine and get going. That’s the most important thing. To avoid the IL, to go out there and be healthy and throw the ball well.” -Max Scherzer [MLB]

With the age of the Mets starting pitchers, there will be blood.

“The highlight is Max feeling good physically getting through. I’d have signed up in blood for him to get to five innings and get his pitch count up like that. So that’s probably the highlight of the day, other than winning the game. Good outing for Max.” -Buck Showalter [MLB]

Max’s loss of velocity is really one of the big red flags of this early season that hopefully he can work through.

“I felt like I was able to get my arm slot back behind the ball and finally get synced up with my leg and upper body mechanics and the velo showed up, so that’s good news. All my offspeed pitches felt like they had the right shape, that I was able to locate them and locate when I needed to with two strike. That’s my game: to pry your brain, and have multiple pitches I can throw at any time.” -Max Scherzer [MLB]

‘Tis but a scratch.

“I’ve been battling that lat, back injury, scapula, kind of all that. Maybe the neck spasms were a blessing in disguise to finally get that fully rested, fully healed.” -Max Scherzer [ESPN]

I mean they’re a good team as long they’re playing the Mets.

“Don’t let anybody fool you: The Washington Nationals are not a bad team. They can hit. They can throw. They’ve gotten a lot better since last year. And I think it really just doesn’t matter — if you don’t come out here, you don’t execute, if you don’t play well, it doesn’t matter who you’re playing in the big leagues, you’re going to lose.” -Brandon Nimmo [MLB]

Really could use some more great days from our two aces making a combined $86+ million this season.

“Today was a tough one, no doubt about it. The challenge is, they’re not swinging and missing much, and when you make a mistake, they were able to capitalize on it. Paredes particularly lifted a couple to left field that unfortunately snuck out. Just challenging. Not a great day.” -Justin Verlander [MLB]

Nitpicking Buck: I mean, than the game does follow a script.

“It doesn’t always follow a script. The game throws you a [new] script every night, and you have to deal with it.” -Buck Showalter [MLB]

As someone with limited vision in their left eye, can’t imagine how scary this was for Nido and wish him the best with baseball as a lower concern.

“It’s kind of alleviated the eye pressure that I had. I felt like I had somebody pushing on my head. I had a headache for like 72 hours straight.” -Tomas Nido [MLB]

“I’ll try anything at this point but it’s been good so far. … I haven’t been able to see out of that left eye like this in a long time.” -Tomas Nido [MLB]

“I would see a pitch and I would swing, then look at video after and be like, [wow]. I’m not picking the ball up.” -Tomas Nido [MLB]

.@baty_brett honors his mom with a special Mother's Day message. pic.twitter.com/tG1wakuW0c — MLB (@MLB) May 14, 2023

Gary Cohen said it best: "It's really shameful on the part of MLB to permit this to happen." Nearly 4-hour delay w/no word the entire time, and then the announcement of a separate-admission DH on Sunday, with Game 1 already in 3rd inn. You can't insult your fans more than that. https://t.co/tgL80fBq7O — John Harper (@NYNJHarper) May 14, 2023

Mookie Wilson, who founded and owns the Legacy Catering company in his native South Carolina, hosted a Citi Field cookout today for a select group of season ticketholders.



Much of what Wilson cooks are family recipes that came from his mother -- ribs, pork loin, yams and more. pic.twitter.com/xgEVslrwC5 — Anthony DiComo (@AnthonyDiComo) May 16, 2023

Coming to @CitiField on Thursday afternoon? Be sure to drop by the @QPLNYC Bookcycle on the @Mets Plaza outside of the Jackie Robinson Rotunda to pick up your free #Mets co-branded library card while supplies last! pic.twitter.com/sBeKqhMn8l — Amazin' Mets Foundation (@AmazinMetsFdn) May 16, 2023

“Lindor has said it publicly a few times that he prefers not to be called Frankie.” -four3two1

“the way he acted he doesnt get that right” -herbert pollack