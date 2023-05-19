Mets Daily Prospect Report, 5/19/23: Rudick and Ramirez rising

Triple-A: Syracuse Mets (17-25)
SYRACUSE 5, NORFOLK 4 (BOX)
I might’ve lost it if Syracuse had actually lost this game because - once again - they blew a lead in the late innings. Thankfully, this time, they left themselves a couple of innings of space, managed to retake the lead in the eighth on a singly by Carlos Cortes, and held on to win. In his last action before being called up, Gary Sanchez had a hit and a walk as the DH, while the aforementioned Cortes and Danny Mendick had a pair of hits each.
- 3B Danny Mendick: 2-4, R, BB, K
- 2B Ronny Mauricio: 0-4, BB, K, E (9)
- DH Gary Sanchez: 1-4, R, BB, K
- 1B DJ Stewart: 1-4, 2 R, RBI, BB, K
- RF Jaylin Davis: 1-4, BB, K
- SS Jonathan Arauz: 1-4, R, 2 K, SB (2)
- CF Tim Locastro: 1-3, 2 RBI, K, CS (1)
- LF Carlos Cortes: 2-3, 2 RBI, BB
- C Nick Meyer: 0-4
- RHP Denyi Reyes: 5.1 IP, 3 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 1 BB, 2 K
- LHP T.J. McFarland: 2.2 IP, 6 H, 2 R, 1 ER, 0 BB, 2 K, W (2-2), BS (2)
- RHP Tony Dibrell: 1.0 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 2 K, S (1)
Double-A: Binghamton Rumble Ponies (16-19)
BINGHAMTON 8, NEW HAMPSHIRE 2 (BOX)
Binghamton ran away with this one, scoring three runs in the second and never looking back. Mike Vasil tossed seven scoreless innings and struck out five, while Matt Rudick continued his breakout (?) season with a homer and two walks. Vasil’s ERA now sits at 2.70, and his K-BB% is a sparkling 32.7%. Don’t take those at face value, he’s not a future ace, but there’s probably something here. Rudick, meanwhile, has matched his career home run total in only 30 games and now has a 165 wRC+ on the season.
- RF Matt Rudick: 1-2, R, HR (5), 4 RBI, 2 BB, K
- CF Rowdey Jordan: 2-5, K
- 3B Jose Peroza: 2-5, 2 R, 2B
- 1B Dariel Gomez: 1-5, R, 2B, RBI, 2 K
- 2B Luke Ritter: 0-3, R, BB
- DH Agustin Ruiz: 1-4, 2 R, HR (3), 2 RBI, BB, 2 K
- LF Tanner Murphy: 1-5, 2B, RBI, 2 K
- C Matt O’Neill: 0-4, 2 K
- SS Wyatt Young: 1-3, R, BB
- RHP Mike Vasil: 7.0 IP, 3 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 2 BB, 5 K, W (1-1)
- RHP Kyle Wilson: 1.0 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 2 BB, 0 K
- RHP Marcel Renteria: 1.0 IP, 3 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 1 BB, 2 K
High-A: Brooklyn Cyclones (13-20)
BROOKLYN 6, HUDSON VALLEY 1 (BOX)
A big day for Alex Ramirez carried the Cyclones to a 6-1 win over the Renegades. The outfielder, who has struggled so far this season, tallied two doubles and a walk on a three hit day, though somehow he wound up with only one run and one RBI. On a less positive note, Kevin Parada went hitless and continues to scuffle at a level you’d really like your advanced college hitter picked in the first round to dominate. Not looking so great on that front.
- 2B Cesar Berbesi: 1-4, R, BB, 2 K, SB (4)
- DH Kevin Parada: 0-4, R, BB, K
- LF Alex Ramirez: 3-3, R, 2 2B, RBI, BB
- SS William Lugo: 1-4, R, 2 K, E (5)
- CF Jaylen Palmer: 1-3, RBI, K
- RF Omar De Los Santos: 0-4, R, 2 K
- C Drake Osborn: 0-4, 3 K
- 3B Mateo Gil: 1-3, R, HR (2), 4 RBI, BB
- 1B Joe Suozzi: 2-4, 2B, E (2)
- RHP Cameron Foster: 6.0 IP, 4 H, 1 R, 0 ER, 3 BB, 5 K, W (1-3)
- RHP Manny Rodriguez: 1.2 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 2 BB, 2 K
- RHP Wilkin Ramos: 1.1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 1 K
Single-A: St. Lucie Mets (8-27)
SUSPENDED (RAIN)
Roster Alert: St. Lucie Mets transferred C Fernando Villalobos to the Development List.
Star of the Night
Matt Rudick
Goat of the Night
None (system sweep)
Loading comments...