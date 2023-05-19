Mets Daily Prospect Report, 5/19/23: Rudick and Ramirez rising

SYRACUSE 5, NORFOLK 4 (BOX)

I might’ve lost it if Syracuse had actually lost this game because - once again - they blew a lead in the late innings. Thankfully, this time, they left themselves a couple of innings of space, managed to retake the lead in the eighth on a singly by Carlos Cortes, and held on to win. In his last action before being called up, Gary Sanchez had a hit and a walk as the DH, while the aforementioned Cortes and Danny Mendick had a pair of hits each.

BINGHAMTON 8, NEW HAMPSHIRE 2 (BOX)

Binghamton ran away with this one, scoring three runs in the second and never looking back. Mike Vasil tossed seven scoreless innings and struck out five, while Matt Rudick continued his breakout (?) season with a homer and two walks. Vasil’s ERA now sits at 2.70, and his K-BB% is a sparkling 32.7%. Don’t take those at face value, he’s not a future ace, but there’s probably something here. Rudick, meanwhile, has matched his career home run total in only 30 games and now has a 165 wRC+ on the season.

BROOKLYN 6, HUDSON VALLEY 1 (BOX)

A big day for Alex Ramirez carried the Cyclones to a 6-1 win over the Renegades. The outfielder, who has struggled so far this season, tallied two doubles and a walk on a three hit day, though somehow he wound up with only one run and one RBI. On a less positive note, Kevin Parada went hitless and continues to scuffle at a level you’d really like your advanced college hitter picked in the first round to dominate. Not looking so great on that front.

SUSPENDED (RAIN)

Roster Alert: St. Lucie Mets transferred C Fernando Villalobos to the Development List.

Star of the Night

Matt Rudick

Goat of the Night

None (system sweep)