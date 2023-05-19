Mets Morning News: Mets win a series, call up Gary Sánchez

Meet the Mets

The Mets beat the Rays yesterday for the second time in as many games, giving the team its first series win in weeks.

With an opt-out deadline looming today for the minor league contract they signed with Gary Sánchez, the Mets decided to call up the catcher. While a corresponding move hasn’t been announced, presumably fellow catcher Michael Pérez will be optioned.

Sánchez will see some time at catcher and DH with the Mets as the team gets a look at what he has left as a major league player.

If you’ve ever wondered what a song about the Mets’ prospect set to Marvin Gaye would sound like, well, now you know.

Pitching prospect Mike Vasil is the Mets’ player listed on a round-up of lesser-known prospects around the league.

Mets minor leaguer Eric Orze was ejected for violating sticky stuff rules.

Around the National League East

The Marlins beat the Nationals and are remained a game-and-a-half ahead of the Mets with a 23-21 record on the season.

The Phillies and Braves were off yesterday.

Around Major League Baseball

Julio Urías allowed four home runs in a single inning, and the Dodgers lost to the Cardinals.

If you’ve been waiting for a discount on MLB.tv, the service is temporarily offering 50 percent off its regular price for the remainder of the season.

Throughout the league, the standings look a little odd.

Ugandan catcher Dennis Kasumba has worked hard to get a shot to play in the United States, and he’ll be doing just that on a team managed by former Mets catcher René Rivera in the MLB Draft league this summer.

If you’re already thinking about trade candidates, here’s a list. Spoiler alert: It includes a lot of White Sox players.

Daniel Bard’s career has involved balancing his talent with mental health struggles.

The responses to cheating allegations levied at Aaron Judge and Domingo German have been different.

This Date in Mets History

Remember the time David Wright gave the Mets a walk-off win against Mariano Rivera? That happened on this date in 2006.