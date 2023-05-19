Mets call up Gary Sánchez, option Michael Peréz, place Tim Locastro on 60-day IL

The Mets have officially called up catcher Gary Sánchez from Triple-A Syracuse, optioned fellow catcher Michael Pérez to Syracuse, placed fellow catcher Tomás Nido on a rehab assignment in Single-A St. Lucie, and placed outfielder Tim Locastro on the 60-day injured list with a UCL sprain in his right thumb.

Sánchez joined the organization recently after opting out of a minor league deal with the Giants, and in his brief stint in Syracuse, he hit .308/.514/.500 with one home run in 37 plate appearances. He had struggled in his time with the Giants’ Triple-A affiliate earlier this season, but he hit .205/.282/.377 with 16 home runs and an 89 wRC+ for the Twins last year. That’s a significant drop from his best offensive years with the Yankees earlier in his career, but it was still

Pérez only got into two games with the Mets recently after Nido hit the IL and acquitted himself nicely in his brief major league assignment. Nido has dealt with vision issues this season and struggled in his playing time at the major league level. He hit .118/.148/.118 in 55 plate appearances before going on the injured list.

Locastro started the season on the Mets’ major league roster and managed to steal four bases thanks to appearing in a pinch runner role. The Mets had needed to open up a spot on their 40-man roster for Sánchez, and this move takes care of that.

In ten plate appearances before he was sent to the minors, he hit .000/.300/.000 with a 38 wRC+. He had been playing regularly through last night before the thumb injury, which might have sounded made up until Mets manager Buck Showalter suggested that Locastro might need surgery for it.