Mets activate Carlos Carrasco from IL, option Josh Walker to Syracuse

The Mets have activated right-handed starting pitcher Carlos Carrasco from the injured list and optioned left-handed pitcher Josh Walker to Triple-A Syracuse. Carrasco is set to make his first major league start in a little over a month this evening at Citi Field as he faces the team that traded him to New York.

In three starts with the Mets early in the season, Carrasco struggled mightily, posting an 8.56 ERA and a 7.40 FIP. He hit the injured list with right elbow inflammation following his third start, which was actually the best of the bunch.

The 28-year-old Walker made his major league debut in an appearance out of the bullpen against the Rays on Tuesday night. He threw one scoreless inning with no strikeouts, two walks, and no hits allowed.

With Carrasco back in the fold, the Mets’ rotation is close to the one they intended to start the season with. Of those five pitchers, only José Quintana—who was recently cleared to begin some pitching activities—remains sidelined.