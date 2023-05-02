Mets Morning News: Splitsville

Meet the Mets

After two straight rain outs, the Mets split a doubleheader against the Braves. The Mets lost the first game 9-8, as they kept battling but could not overcome Denyi Reyes’ bad performance. Atlanta jumped ahead with a three-run homer by Sean Murphy and, after a Francisco Lindor single cut the lead to two in the bottom of the frame, they grew their lead thanks to a two-run homer from Kevin Pillar and a massive solo shot from Ronald Acuña Jr. A Pete Alonso three-run blast made it 6-4, and a solo shot from Brett Baty got New York to within one, but Murphy’s second three-run shot of the game was the deciding factor. The Mets clawed back to within one, but that was as close as they would end up getting.

They won Game 2 by a 5-3 score to avoid the doubleheader (and series) sweep. Daniel Vogelbach got the scoring started with a second inning double, and Starling Marte added to the lead with a fifth inning single. After Eddie Rosario drove home three with a double in the sixth, Francisco Álvarez put New York ahead with a two-run double in the sixth. Jeff McNeil added a solo homer, and David Robertson closed things out for the win.

Choose your recap: Amazin’ Avenue (Game 1, Game 2), Daily News, Newsday, North Jersey, MLB.com, ESPN

The split yesterday doubled the fun for the Mets’ kids, writes David Lennon.

Prior to their doubleheader, the team activated Stephen Nogosek from the injured list.

The Mets also called up left-hander Zach Muckenhirn, who becomes the first big leaguer from the University of North Dakota. Reyes was optioned after Game 1, and Stephen Ridings was transferred to the 60-day IL to make room for Muckenhirn.

Tim Britton spoke with some MLB players on what it’s like being a rookie under manager Buck Showalter.

Showalter told David Peterson to “pitch better” upon his demotion to Triple-A.

The club lined up their rotation for the series with the Tigers as follows: Joey Lucchesi on Tuesday, Max Scherzer on Wednesday, and Justin Verlander on Thursday.

With Justin Verlander and Max Scherzer set to return, the team’s pitching staff is finally on the mend.

The Mets will take their revamped rotation to Detroit.

Kodai Senga will pitch on Friday against the Rockies, and it is possible Carlos Carrasco could return to the team’s depleted pitching staff next week.

Here are five notable trends from the first season of Mets’ baseball.

Around the National League East

Acuña Jr. exited the second game of the doubleheader with a left shoulder contusion after a painful hit by pitch. He is heading for a precautionary MRI.

Justin Toscano offered five observations from the Braves’ doubleheader split with the Mets.

Bryce Harper hinted on his Instagram that he was ready to play, and Jeff Passan then confirmed that Harper has been cleared to return. He will be back in the lineup as DH tonight, 160 days after undergoing Tommy John Surgery.

On the eve of Harper’s return, the Phillies were manhandled 13-4 by the Dodgers.

Cristian Pache will miss four to six weeks after undergoing a right knee lateral meniscectomy.

The Nationals fell 5-1 to the Cubs.

Around Major League Baseball

The latest MLB Power Rankings are here, with two surprise teams making big jumps.

One month into the baseball season, here is what each team has learned.

Tom Verducci examines why throwing over 100 m.p.h. is no longer a novelty.

It appears the Astros and Rockies will play next year’s series in Mexico City.

Michael Baumann explores David Bednar’s stuff, which is unhittable at any speed.

Aaron Judge was officially placed on the 10-day IL with a right hip strain.

With his latest IL stint, the Ferrari that is Jacob deGrom is once again in the shop, writes Jay Jaffe.

It appears some of Trevor Bauer’s teammates in Japan don’t like him, either.

The Guardians scored three in the ninth to stun the Yankees 3-2.

Alex Verdugo’s walk-off homer helped guide the Red Sox past the Blue Jays 6-5.

The Astros defeated the Giants 7-3.

The Padres beat the Reds 8-3.

Yesterday at Amazin’ Avenue

Episode 220 of from Complex to Queens is here for your listening pleasure.

Allison McCague brought us the position player and pitcher meters for the week.

This Date in Mets History

On this date in 2019, Noah Syndergaard did it all as he pitched a complete game shutout and hit a solo homer in the team’s 1-0 victory over the Reds