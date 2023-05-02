Tonight’s Mets game rained out; to be made up as part of split doubleheader tomorrow

Tonight’s game between the Mets and the Tigers at Comerica Park has been rained out after a roughly 90 minute rain delay. The game will be made up as part of a split doubleheader tomorrow. Game 1 will begin at 1:40 p.m. Eastern Time, with the second game starting at the regularly-scheduled 6:40 p.m. time.

The weather has wreaked havoc on the team’s schedule over the past few days. Tonight’s weather in Detroit included steady rain during the evening, but it was specifically the wind and the low temperatures that helped the decision to postpone the game. Temperatures in Detroit were in the low 40s tonight, and the wind chill made it feel close to freezing. This is the team’s third rain out in the past four days, with a doubleheader against the Braves sandwiched in between.

The Mets have not yet announced their pitching plans for tomorrow. Joey Lucchesi was set to start tonight’s game, with Max Scherzer making his return tomorrow.