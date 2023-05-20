Meet the Mets

The Mets had yet another thrilling come-from-behind walk-off victory in last night’s series opener against the Cleveland Guardians. The Amazins were down 5-0 in the fifth—and the bullpen would subsequently give up two more runs in the seventh—but the offense roared back, with Francisco Álvarez and Brett Baty contributing solo homers and the game ultimately being tied on a grand slam off the bat of—who else?—Pete Alonso. The game eventually went into extra innings, and while Drew Smith gave up a two-run homer in the tenth, the never-say-die Mets still found a way to win, as RBI singles from Mark Vientos and Álvarez tied things up again, and Francisco Lindor ultimately struck the finishing blow against his former team with a walk-off single to conclude a thrilling 10-9 victory.

Carlos Carrasco made his return from the injured list to start last night’s game, with Josh Walker being optioned to Syracuse as the corresponding roster move.

In addition to Carrasco, Gary Sánchez was also added to the active roster and is hoping he can provide a spark for the offense.

In news that is much needed by the Mets’ starting rotation, Jose Quintana has been cleared to start throwing.

The Mets are facing Cleveland for the first time since the Lindor trade. How does the deal look for both sides two years later?

Lindor provided his own reflections on his former franchise and the trade that made him a New York Met.

Lindor chose to look the other way when asked about comments from former teammate Jason Kipnis criticizing his leadership. (Katia Lindor, on the other hand...)

The Mets and Yankees have both taken the long overdue step of adding locker room facilities for women employees.

Around the National League East

Bryce Elder pitched well, and the Braves’ bats came alive late to give them a 6-2 victory over the Mariners.

The Phillies continue to struggle mightily, as they suffered a blowout 10-1 loss to the Cubs last night.

Sandy Alcántara pitched well for much of his start last night, but a rough six inning doomed him and the Marlins to a 4-3 loss against the Giants.

Rookie Jake Irvin struggled against the Tigers, and a late-inning comeback attempt ultimately fell short as the Nationals suffered an 8-6 defeat.

Around Major League Baseball

In a blow for the struggling Padres, Manny Machado has been placed on the injured list with a hairline fracture in his left hand.

The Brewers rotation will be without Wade Miley for the foreseeable future, as the veteran lefty will miss 6-8 weeks due to a posterior serratus strain.

MLB.com looked at some of the best offseason acquisitions up to this point in the 2023 season.

Could realigning the divisions be one possible way to increase parity in the game?

Jacob deGrom threw a bullpen session as he continues to recover from elbow inflammation.

Two years after Tyler Zambro suffered a seizure and a skull fracture after being hit in the head by a line drive, the pitcher has agreed to a minor league deal with the Rangers.

This Date in Mets History

Robin Ventura hit not one, but two grand slams for the Mets during a doubleheader on this date in 1999.