Mets Daily Prospect Report, 5/20/23: The Duality of Minor League teams

SYRACUSE 1, NORFOLK 0 (BOX)

Syracuse had a good old-fashioned 1920s win, winning 1-0, with the only run coming off the bat of a Jaylin Davis single in the fifth inning.

They spread out 10 hits but struggled to do much with them, with Last Man Standing Ronny Maruicio leading the way with three hits, one of which a double. Joey Lucchesi was excellent, throwing six scoreless, striking out seven. Zach Muckenhirn and Nathan Lavender combined for the final three innings to secure the win.

NEW HAMPSHIRE 6, BINGHAMTON 0 (BOX)

Binghamton struggled to do much of anything offensively, which made the 6-0 deficit go from large to insurmountable. They conjured up just two singles and two walks on the day, which is never going to cut it.

BROOKLYN 6, HUDSON VALLEY 1 (BOX)

No, you are not seeing double — Brooklyn beat Hudson Valley 6-1 for the second night in a row.

They actually trailed in this one, 1-0 as one would imagine, after five innings before the offense woke up. Alex Ramirez opened the docket for the Cyclones with an RBI double in the sixth inning, and Jaylen Palmer drove in a run via sacrifice fly to make it 2-1. They broke it open in the seventh, starting with a Mateo Gil RBI double to push the score to 3-1. A wild pitch chased home the fourth run of the day, and a Kevin Parada single made it 5-1 Cyclones. A superfluous insurance run came off the bat of Chase Estep in the 9th inning.

A fun fact on the day: former outfielder turned pitcher Quinn Brody three the final three innings of the game, notching his first career save.

GAME ONE: PALM BEACH 4, ST LUCIE 3 / CONTINUED FROM MAY 18TH GAME (BOX)

This game was continued from a suspended game that began on May 18th, though you did not miss much — it began in the top of the third, with the score tied 0-0.

Palm Beach ran out to a lead in the first inning third inning, and tacked a fourth inning run to make it 2-0. A Scott Ota home run cut the deficit in half, though Palm Beach would tack on two more to make it 4-3. A passed ball in the eighth inning would chase a run home, but the Mets lacked the big hit — all of those were used up with the big club yesterday.

GAME TWO: PALM BEACH 6, ST. LUCIE 0 / 7 (BOX)

St. Lucie did not fare much better in game two — if anything, the offense was worse. They managed just three hits in seven innings, including one double. They went 0-1 in their only opportunity with a runner in scoring position.

The most interesting thing about this game was that Tomas Nido began his rehab assignment, starting a clock on what will be a very complicated situation behind the plate at the big league level.

Star of the Night

Quinn Brodey

Goat of the Night

Rowdey Jordan