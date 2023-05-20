Mets Saturday afternoon game against Guardians postponed

The weather will try to quell the Mets’ building momentum, as Saturday afternoon’s Mets-Guardians matchup has been postponed due to rain in the New York area, and will be made up as part of a split admission day-night doubleheader Sunday, with the first game at 1:40 p.m. and the second game at 7:10 p.m.

Tickets for Saturdays game will be honored Sunday afternoon, with the Francisco Lindor bobblehead giveaway originally set for today now set to occur at the afternoon game. The afternoon game will be broadcast locally in New York on WPIX, while the evening game will be aired as the ESPN Sunday Night Baseball matchup as originally scheduled. The postponement will also mean that the Mets co-aces, Max Scherzer and Justin Verlander, will pitch on the same day, in an order to be determined, as the Mets look to extend their three game winning streak and creep back above .500.