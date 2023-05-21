Mets Morning News: The Baby Mets

Meet the Mets

Yesterday’s game between the Mets and the Guardians was postponed due to rain. They will play a split-admission doubleheader today with the first game beginning at 1:40pm and the second game beginning at 7:10pm.

Max Scherzer will pitch Game 1 for the Mets today, facing off against Tanner Bibee. Justin Verlander will pitch Game 2 against Shane Bieber, setting up a twin bill of aces for today’s doubleheader.

Despite the potential logjam coming at the catcher position, Francisco Álvarez should stay and he should start, writes Laura Albanese of Newsday.

Mets Twitter music sensation Jordan Simpson made a video about the Baby Mets.

Around the National League East

Despite a first-inning two-run homer from Matt Olsen that put the Braves ahead, they ultimately lost the Mariners 7-3 in a bullpen game that went poorly for Atlanta.

Bullpen games have served as a bandaid for the Braves in the wake of losing both Max Fried and Kyle Wright to injury and they may need to turn to other starting pitching options, like Dylan Dodd or Mike Soroka, who is still struggling to find a rhythm coming back from a torn Achilles tendon.

Ronald Acuña Jr. is not just having a monster season, but a historic one. Andrew Simon of MLB.com puts his ridiculous numbers into perspective.

The Marlins came out on top of a pitcher’s duel between Braxton Garrett and Logan Webb, winning 1-0 on a go-ahead single from Jon Berti in the eighth. Dylan Floro earned his fifth save of the season in the victory.

With the pitch clock making games shorter, the Marlins are using technology to allow fans to spend less time on other things at the ballpark, like parking and concessions.

The Phillies shellacked Jameson Taillon and the Cubs 12-3. Kyle Schwarber blasted a first-inning grand slam—the Phillies’ first grand slam of the season.

Much like the Braves, the Phillies are also scrambling to find starting pitching options for their beleaguered rotation and claimed right-hander Dylan Covey off waivers from the Dodgers yesterday. He could start Tuesday’s game for Philadelphia.

The Nationals snapped a four-game losing streak by beating the Tigers 5-2 at Nationals Park. Jeimer Candelario hit a home run and a double against his former team.

Around Major League Baseball

The Rays are attracting interest from multiple potential buyers, some of whom would relocate the club to one of the cities that is a candidate for an expansion team, reports Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic. Building a new ballpark in St. Petersburg or Tampa remains the Rays’ primary focus, however, and at least one local businessman is among those trying to purchase the franchise.

Former Mets prospect Thomas Szapucki—now with the Giants—is getting surgery for thoracic outlet syndrome.

The Cubs designated Eric Hosmer for assignment on Friday night.

The Yankees designated Aaron Hicks for assignment.

The Padres signed former Mets catcher Kevin Plawecki to a minor league deal. Plawecki recently opted out of his minor league deal with the Nationals.

The Orioles put together a thrilling 6-5 comeback victory over the Blue Jays in Toronto in extra innings in front of a sold-out crowd at Rogers Centre. “This [win] is at the top for me,” said manager Brandon Hyde. “Our guys fight, there’s no doubt.”

Seiya Suzuki is finally heating up after a slow start for the Cubs this season.

Lance Lynn and Dylan Cease are turning to mechanical fixes to the White Sox’s pitching woes.

Yesterday at Amazin’ Avenue

Thomas Henderson brought us the Daily Prospect Report.

This Date in Mets History

Today is the anniversary of the epic Mister Koo game against the Yankees in 2005.