Mets Daily Prospect Report, 5/21/23: The rainy weather probably saved us some heartache

The Syracuse Mets, at no point this season, have had a problem scoring runs. Having a team that, at varying points, rostered Francisco Alvarez, Brett Baty, Mark Vientos, and Ronny Mauricio sure helps, but most of the complementary surrounding them have been hitting the ball well as well; Lorenzo Cedrola was hitting .290/.377/.430 coming into the evening, Jaylin Davis .235/.331/.461, and Danny Mendick .245/.349/.337, among others. So when Syracuse scored 7 runs in the first few innings, it was nothing surprising. The Syracuse Mets also have terrible pitching, so when they gave all of those runs back and then some, again, no surprise. With the game tied 7-7, Eric Orze allowed two runs in the fourth, and Bubby Rossman and Johnny Curtiss allowed a combined three more in the seventh and eighth, because the bullpen apparently is legally obligated to allow late-inning runs this season. Of note, Ronny Mauricio had another multi-hit game, his eighth multi-hit game in his last ten, and his tenth in his last fifteen.

POSTPONED (INCLEMENT WEATHER)

POSTPONED (UNPLAYABLE FIELD CONDITIONS)

ST. LUCIE 2, PALM BEACH 1 (BOX)

St. Lucie scored two in the bottom of the first, but thanks to some uncharacteristically good pitching, those two runs would stand and be enough for the win. Cardinals starter Brycen Mautz was shaky in the first, giving up two straight hits to Rhylan Thomas and Jett Williams start the inning and then walking Junior Tillien to load up the bases. He then hit Yeral Martinez to force in the game’s first run and walked Eduardo Salazar to force in another before getting out of the inning. Jordany Ventura, meanwhile, looked solid in his second straight start, allowing a single run over five innings. Joe Joe Rodriguez relieved him for three innings, and the rehabbing Brendan Hardy pitched the ninth for the save.

Star of the Night

Ronny Mauricio

Goat of the Night

David Griffin