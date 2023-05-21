Mets vs. Guardians: Lineups, broadcast info, and open thread, 5/21/23 - Game 1

Mets lineup
- Brandon Nimmo - CF
- Francisco Lindor - SS
- Jeff McNeil - LF
- Pete Alonso - 1B
- Brett Baty - 3B
- Starling Marte - RF
- Daniel Vogelbach - DH
- Gary Sanchez - C
- Eduardo Escobar - 2B
Max Scherzer - RHP
Guardians lineup
- Steven Kwan - LF
- Amed Rosario - SS
- Jose Ramirez - 3B
- Josh Naylor - DH
- Josh Bell - 1B
- Gabriel Arias - RF
- Tyler Freeman - 2B
- Mike Zunino - C
- Myles Straw - CF
Tanner Bibee - RHP
Broadcast info
First pitch: 1:40 pm ET
TV: WPIX
Radio: WCBS 880, WEPN 1050
