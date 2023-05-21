 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Mets vs. Guardians: Lineups, broadcast info, and open thread, 5/21/23 - Game 1

The Mets look for their fourth straight win behind Max Scherzer in Game 1 of a day-night doubleheader.

By Robert Wolff
/ new
MLB: Cleveland Guardians at New York Mets Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

Mets lineup

  1. Brandon Nimmo - CF
  2. Francisco Lindor - SS
  3. Jeff McNeil - LF
  4. Pete Alonso - 1B
  5. Brett Baty - 3B
  6. Starling Marte - RF
  7. Daniel Vogelbach - DH
  8. Gary Sanchez - C
  9. Eduardo Escobar - 2B

Max Scherzer - RHP

Guardians lineup

  1. Steven Kwan - LF
  2. Amed Rosario - SS
  3. Jose Ramirez - 3B
  4. Josh Naylor - DH
  5. Josh Bell - 1B
  6. Gabriel Arias - RF
  7. Tyler Freeman - 2B
  8. Mike Zunino - C
  9. Myles Straw - CF

Tanner Bibee - RHP

Broadcast info

First pitch: 1:40 pm ET
TV: WPIX
Radio: WCBS 880, WEPN 1050

More From Amazin' Avenue

Loading comments...