From Complex To Queens, Episode 223: Ronny More-Ready-o?

Welcome to From Complex to Queens, Home Run Applesauce’s podcast focusing on the Mets’ minor league system.

On the 43 anniversary of the release of The Empire Strikes Back, Steve and Lukas discuss the most important new characters introduced in the film (and yes, I know Boba Fett was introduced in the Star Wars Holiday Special, but I cited him as being introduced in Empire)

Following that, they review their Way-Too-Early-Draft follows.

After, they discuss how the Mets minor league affiliates did this week, with a focus on Ronny Mauricio and whether or not he is ready for a major league promotion.

