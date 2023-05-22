Mets Daily Prospect Report, 5/22/23: Could it be…Good pitching!?

SYRACUSE 9, NORFOLK 1 (BOX)

Syracuse had a pretty good week against the first-place Tides, splitting the series 3-3 and taking the Sunday afternoon matinee in a blowout. For once, it wasn’t the Syracuse Mets pitching that blew; David Peterson threw eight strong innings and Grant Hartwig finished things up in the ninth (though he did allow a home run). Things stayed knotted up at 0-0 until the fifth, when Syracuse plated three runs. They later blew things open with a five run seventh, and Nick Meyer added a solo homer in the ninth for good measure.

ROSTER ALERT: New York Mets recalled LHP Josh Walker from Syracuse Mets.

GAME ONE

BINGHAMTON 9, NEW HAMPSHIRE 8 / 8 (BOX)

This one was a back-and-forth slugfest that features 3 home runs, 8 extra base hits, and 23 total hits. With the game tied 6-6 in the seventh, Fisher Cats reliever Troy Watson loaded up the bases on two consecutive walks and allowed three runs to come home on back-to-back RBI singles by Brandon McIlwain and Dariel Gomez, and a third to score on a Luke Ritter sac fly. Things didn’t exactly go smoothly in the bottom of the inning though, as Hunter Parsons immediately allowed a double to allow zombie runner Karl Ellison to score, and then gave up another run to put New Hampshire within a run. After loading up the bases intentionally, he got Fisher Cats shortstop Trevor Schwecke to strike out looking to end the ballgame.

GAME TWO

NEW HAMPSHIRE 10, BINGHAMTON 5 / 7 (BOX)

Binghamton jumped out to an early lead, plating two in the first and two more in the third, but Fisher Cats shortstop Trevor Schwecke- the same guy who struck out to end the first game- got the last laugh, crushing a grand slam off of Kyle Wilson to tie things up at 4-4. Justin Courtney allowed a pair of runs in the fifth to give New Hampshire the lead, but Binghamton quickly cut into it, scoring a run in the top of the sixth to make it a 6-5 ballgame. Things went downhill from there, as Dylan Hall- who I was talking up on this week’s episode of From Complex To Queens- allowed four runs in the bottom of the inning to put the ballgame out of reach.

GAME ONE

BROOKLYN 6, HUDSON VALLEY 0 / 7 (BOX)

Shutout! Surprisingly, Brooklyn’s first of 2023. Tyler Stuart was terrific for six plus innings, continuing his extremely strong start to the season, and Jace Beck finished things up for him in the seventh. Unfortunately, Stuart was unable to finish the shutout as he suffered some kind of injury to his pitching hand, either a burst blister or a ripped nail on his middle finger. The Cyclones offense, meanwhile, scored early and often, plating a run in the second, a run in the third, two in the fourth, and two in the seventh.

GAME TWO

HUDSON VALLEY 3, BROOKLYN 2 / 9 (BOX)

Way to ruin all that goodwill from the first game, guys! Sunday’s make-up contest from Saturday’s cancellation stayed tied 0-0 through all seven regulation innings, necessitating extras. In the eighth, Joe Suozzi doubled to give Brooklyn a 1-0 lead, but the Renegades scored a run off of Daniel Juarez in the bottom of the inning to tie things up at 1-1. In the ninth, Hudson Valley reliever Carlos Gomez balked in a run, giving the Cyclones a 2-1 lead, but things went awry in the bottom of the inning. Wilkin Ramos allowed the tying run to score and came oh-so-close to preserving the lead, but after an exciting play at the plate denied the Renegades, centerfielder Grant Richardson made it all null and void with a line drive into center to walk-off the game for Hudson Valley.

ST. LUCIE 2, PALM BEACH 1 (BOX)

St. Lucie won two games in a row! This is their longest winning streak since the beginning of May, when they won a game against the Jupiter Hammerheads on Sunday the 7th and then one against the Daytona Tortugas on May the 9th. The 2016 Florida State League batting champion Tomas Nido put St. Lucie on the board with a two-run homer, and Scott Ota added a run in the second. The Palm Beach Cardinals chipped away in the middle innings, scoring a run apiece in the fourth and fifth, but St. Lucie held on, even adding an insurance run on a Junior Tilien single.

Star of the Night

David Peterson

Goat of the Night

Dylan Hall