Mets Morning News: Guard Down

Meet the Mets

On Sunday, the Mets played two games against the Guardians and won two games against the Guardians. You really can’t ask for much more than that out of life.

At some point during Sunday’s start, Max Scherzer split a callus on his pitching hand. Despite the awful visual, he pitched well and expects to make his next start in Colorado.

Bobbleheads, comebacks, and winning baseball is a sure-fire recipe to bring excitement back to Citi Field.

In a year of excess spending, it’s the performances of the Baby Mets that are providing the best feelings of the year.

Justin Verlander and Shane Bieber combined to be the first pair of starters to go eight full innings in a game against each other this season.

Around the National League East

In the Battle of Former Max Scherzer Employers, the Nationals scored six times in the first three innings on their way to a 6-3 victory over the Tigers.

At Citizens Bank Park, Taijuan Walker and the Phillies sent the Cubs packing with a 2-1 win over Chicago.

Despite a home run from Old Friend Jarred Kelenic, the Braves and first-time victor Jared Shuster took a 3-2 contest against the Mariners.

Jorge Soler’s first four-hit game in four years wasn’t enough to save the Marlins from a 7-5 loss in San Francisco.

JR Ritchie, the Braves’ first round pick last season, has been on the injured list since May 6 with an elbow injury of unknown severity.

Around Major League Baseball

Top prospects Bobby Miller and Gavin Stone will be joining the Dodgers rotation (for the first and second time, respectively) ahead of their series with the Braves.

The Yankees have reportedly placed Josh Donaldson on the “Jacoby Ellsbury Timeline” which doesn’t seem good.

On the opposite side of things, Luis Severino made his 2023 Yankees debut in a win over the Reds.

Tampa Bay was finally knocked off of the runs-leader perch as the Texas Rangers claimed the throne for themselves.

Wily Adames hit a home run against Randy Arozarena’s Tampa Bay Rays and appeared to declare a pose war.

Shohei Ohtani is the first Angels pitcher to record 80 or more strikeouts over the first ten starts of a season since Nolan Ryan in 1978.

Madison Bumgarner hasn’t been attached to any team and barely has been spoken of in the weeks since his release from the Diamondbacks, but if he wants to be back, he will.

This Date in Mets History

On this date in 1998, the Mets traded for Mike Piazza.