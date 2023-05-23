Mets Morning News: Streaking Mets roll into Windy City

Meet the Mets

Mike Lupica sees the team’s winning homestand as evidence that their blueprint is finally starting to fall into place.

Abbey Mastracco lists some pitching options for the Mets before the trade deadline.

Similarly, Pat Ragazzo thinks about which All-Star pitchers the Mets should look into at the trade deadline this year.

Nelson Figueroa and Marc Malusis wonder if the Mets can count on Max Scherzer.

Alex Pavlovic looks at how the Mets, as well as the Giants and Twins, have fared in the aftermath of the Carlos Correa saga.

Interestingly, there are 12 managers in Japan’s Nippon Professional Baseball league. Five of them played in MLB. All of them played for the Mets. Brad Lefton explores the Mets-to-Japan managerial pipeline.

Daniel Murphy is playing minor league ball for the Long Island Ducks in 2023. Kevin Manahan looks at why.

Tim Britton explores the team’s on-pace statistics and what it might mean in This Week in Mets.

Yesterday was the 25th anniversary of the Mets acquiring Mike Piazza.

Around the National League East

Freddie Freeman’s clutch three-run home run powered the Dodgers past the Braves 8-6.

Ronald Acuña Jr. is on pace to shatter some MLB records. He also went first to third on a walk in yesterday’s loss.

The Phillies fell 6-3 to the Diamondbacks.

The scuffling Trea Turner is searching for success with the Phillies.

The Marlins lost 5-3 at Coors Field to the Rockies.

The surging Juan Soto will be returning to D.C. as a member of the Padres.

Around Major League Baseball

Division races are heating up, as the latest MLB Power Rankings show.

Ken Rosenthal examines how comfortable each major league manager should be with their current job.

These seven hitters have improved significantly in 2023.

The Orioles unveiled their City Connect jerseys.

In the wake of losing two starting pitchers, the Dodgers will turn to Bobby Miller to make his major league debut tonight. Miller is ranked No. 19 on the Top 100 prospects. Jim Callis elaborates on what we can expect from Miller.

Christopher Morel is on a historic home run pace for the Cubs.

Dan Szymborski asks the question on everybody’s mind: Can the 2023 Athletics catch the 1962 Mets’ record for baseball ineptitude?

Carlos Correa should turn around soon from his slow start, writes Esteban Rivera of Fangraphs.

Zach Buchanan talks about how trust broke down between the Diamondbacks and Madison Bumgarner.

Julio Teheran has opted out of his deal with the Padres.

The Pirates scored five in the seventh and held off the Rangers 6-4.

The Guardians bounced back to blank the White Sox 3-0.

The Blue Jays’ slide continued as they fell 6-4 to the first-place Rays.

The Reds walked off the Cardinals in 10 innings.

The Tigers beat the Royals 8-5.

The Giants topped the Twins 4-1.

The Astros pulverized the Brewers 12-2 to win their eighth straight. In that game, Yordan Álvarez homered twice, including a grand slam.

The Angels defeated the Red Sox 2-1.

The Mariners beat up the Athletics 11-2. In the victory, Luis Castillo recorded his 1,000th career strikeout.

This Date in Mets History

One day after being acquired, Mike Piazza played his first game as a Met on this date in 1998.