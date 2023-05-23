 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Mets vs. Cubs: Lineups, broadcast info, and open thread, 5/23/23

The Mets look to keep the good times rolling as they open a series in Chicago with Tylor Megill taking the mound to allow Kodai Senga an extra day of rest.

By Allison McCague
Cleveland Guardians v New York Mets - Game Two Photo by Mike Stobe/Getty Images

Mets lineup

  1. Brandon Nimmo - CF
  2. Eduardo Escobar - 2B
  3. Francisco Lindor - SS
  4. Pete Alonso - 1B
  5. Mark Vientos - DH
  6. Starling Marte - RF
  7. Brett Baty - 3B
  8. Tommy Pham - LF
  9. Gary Sánchez - C

Tylor Megill - RHP

Cubs lineup

  1. Nico Hoerner - 2B
  2. Dansby Swanson - SS
  3. Ian Happ - LF
  4. Seiya Suzuki - RF
  5. Christopher Morel - DH
  6. Mike Tauchman - CF
  7. Patrick Wisdom - 3B
  8. Yan Gomes - C
  9. Matt Mervis - 1B

Drew Smyly - LHP

Broadcast info

First pitch: 7:40pm ET
TV: SNY
Radio: WCBS 880, WEPN 1050

