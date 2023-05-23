Mets vs. Cubs: Lineups, broadcast info, and open thread, 5/23/23

Mets lineup
- Brandon Nimmo - CF
- Eduardo Escobar - 2B
- Francisco Lindor - SS
- Pete Alonso - 1B
- Mark Vientos - DH
- Starling Marte - RF
- Brett Baty - 3B
- Tommy Pham - LF
- Gary Sánchez - C
Tylor Megill - RHP
Cubs lineup
- Nico Hoerner - 2B
- Dansby Swanson - SS
- Ian Happ - LF
- Seiya Suzuki - RF
- Christopher Morel - DH
- Mike Tauchman - CF
- Patrick Wisdom - 3B
- Yan Gomes - C
- Matt Mervis - 1B
Drew Smyly - LHP
Broadcast info
First pitch: 7:40pm ET
TV: SNY
Radio: WCBS 880, WEPN 1050
Loading comments...