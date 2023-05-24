Meet the Mets

The Mets began a three-game series against the Cubs in Chicago and saw their five-game winning streak snapped with a 7-2 defeat. Tylor Megill started and was not as sharp as his previous start against the Rays, giving up a couple home runs and also being hurt by his defense in multiple spots en route to a fourth-inning exit. Outside of a Pete Alonso home run, the offense also failed to impress, and the bats squandered the few potential rallies they did manage. The Mets will look to get back to their winning ways in the second game of the series tonight.

Choose your recap: Amazin’ Avenue, Daily News, Newsday

Kodai Senga was originally scheduled to start last night, but the Mets swapped him with Megill to ensure the former would continue to not pitch on four days of rest.

Alonso continues to mash dingers at a rate that few players ever accomplish.

Optioning Francisco Álvarez back to the minors after his success in the majors—both at and behind the plate—would not go over well with several members of the Mets’ staff.

“Journalism is dead,” they say. Well, here’s a hard-hitting article about Buck Showalter’s fashion sense.

The Baby Mets have a strong bond with one another, and some homemade lasagna recently made that bond even stronger.

Which players on the current Mets roster have contributed the most to the team this season? It’s rankings time.

Hit-by-pitch king Tim Locastro is getting surgery to repair a torn UCL in his right thumb and thus will not be returning to get hit by pitches anytime soon.

Álvarez has been hit by a hitter’s backswing numerous times this year, and Showalter is concerned about it.

If you want to be a manager in the Nippon Professional Baseball league, it would probably be a good idea to spend some time in the Mets organization first.

Around the National League East

In his first career start, Bobby Miller largely held the mighty Braves offense in check, and the Atlanta pitching staff got roughed up for eight runs to suffer an 8-1 defeat.

The Phillies fell behind early, came back, and then fell behind again, ultimately losing to the Diamondbacks 3-2.

The Nationals pitching staff gave up four home runs to the Padres, including one off the bat of Juan Soto (maybe they shouldn’t have traded him!), leading to a 7-4 loss.

Home runs from Jorge Soler and Garrett Cooper were not enough for the Marlins, who fell to the Rockies 5-4 for the club’s third straight loss.

Around Major League Baseball

The Athletics stadium saga continues to work towards a conclusion, as the organization is finalizing a tentative deal with Nevada legislators on a financial agreement to build a ballpark in Las Vegas.

The Yankees got a walk-off win last night, but it was of little comfort to the fans who were irreparably scarred by the horrifying sight of a squirrel in the stands.

How have some of the Japanese baseball stars who may eventually wind up in the majors been faring thus far in the NPB season?

Former Braves pitcher Julio Teherán has agreed to a major league deal with the Brewers, who hope the starter can add some stability to a rotation that has been beset with injuries.

Olivia Pichardo walked down a long and winding road on her way to making history as the first woman to make a Division I college baseball roster.

Andrew McCutchen got his 1500th hit as a member of the Pittsburgh Pirates, putting him in pretty rare company.

Two Mets players made MLB.com list of ten players who could conceivably win MVP for the first time in their respective careers.

This Date in Mets History

The Mets played for nineteen innings against the Dodgers on this date in 1973.