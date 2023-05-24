Daily Prospect Report, 5/24/23: Syracuse loses a laugher

LOUISVILLE 17, SYRACUSE 12 (BOX)

The Louisville Bats took the lead early in last night’s game against the Syracuse Mets, scoring three in the top of the first, and six in the top of the second. Syracuse struck for six in the bottom of the second, on a two-run homer from Jonathan Arauz, a pair of doubles from Ronny Mauricio and Jaylin Davis, and a single from DJ Stewart. They scored another pair in the bottom of the third on a single from Danny Mendick, to cut the Louisville lead to 9-8. Louisville extended their lead with a run in the fourth, but Syracuse took the lead the following inning on a three-run homer from Jonathan Arauz - his second of the game. Syracuse let the lead slip away from there. Louisville scored a run in the fifth, and two in each of the sixth, eighth, and ninth innings. Carlos Cortes got the Mets a little closer with a solo shot in the bottom of the seventh, but the Mets ultimately lost to the Bats 17-12.

BINGHAMTON 8, RICHMOND 6 (BOX)

The Binghamton Rumble Ponies got on the board first in last night’s game against the Richmond Flying Squirrels, scratching across a run on double play. Richmond tied the game and took the lead in the top of the second, but Binghamton immediately tied it in the following half inning, when Hayden Senger hit a solo shot. Richmond scored a pair in the top of the fifth, but Binghamton immediately took the lead back on a three run double off the bat of Brandon McIlwain. The Flying Squirrels immediately struck back, scoring another two runs in the top of the sixth to take a 6-5 lead. Binghamton once again re-took the lead in the bottom of the eighth on a three-run homer from Matt Rudick, and were able to hold on from there. The Binghamton Rumble Ponies defeated the Richmond Flying Squirrels 8-6.

BROOKLYN 7, WINSTON-SALEM 3 (BOX)

The Brooklyn Cyclones scored early and often in last night’s game against the Winston-Salem Dash. Brooklyn got on the board in the bottom of the second when Chase Estep doubled home a run, and struck for another three runs on an RBI single from Jaylen Palmer and a two-run double from Omar De Los Santos. Winston-Salem scored a pair in the top of the fourth off of Blade Tidwell, but Brooklyn extended their lead in the bottom of the seventh on a solo homer from Jaylen Palmer, and again in the bottom of the eighth on a two-run double from Alex Ramirez. The Brooklyn Cyclones ultimately defeated the Winston-Salem Dash 7-3.

CLEARWATER 6, ST. LUCIE 0 (BOX)

The St. Lucie Mets failed to get much of anything going offensively in yesterday’s game against the Clearwater Threshers. Felipe De La Cruz generally pitched well, allowing just two runs on seven hits and a walk in six innings of work, and the game remained close heading into the late innings. Up 2-0 in heading into the inning, the Threshers plated four runs in the top of the ninth off of Joey Lancellotti, and ultimately went on to defeat the Mets 6-0.

ROSTER ALERT: St. Lucie Mets activated LHP Eli Ankeney from the 7-day injured list.

ROSTER ALERT: LHP Javier Atencio assigned to FCL Mets from St. Lucie Mets.

ROSTER ALERT: RHP Candido Cuevas assigned to St. Lucie Mets from FCL Mets.

Star of the Night

Jonathan Arauz

Goat of the Night

Jose Butto