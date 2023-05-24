 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Mets at Cubs: Lineups, broadcast info, and open thread, 5/24/23

The Mets look to bounce back from a loss in the series opener.

By Chris McShane
/ new
New York Mets v Chicago Cubs Photo by Quinn Harris/Getty Images

Mets lineup

  1. Brandon Nimmo - CF
  2. Francisco Lindor - SS
  3. Jeff McNeil - 2B
  4. Pete Alonso - 1B
  5. Brett Baty - 3B
  6. Starling Marte - RF
  7. Daniel Vogelbach - DH
  8. Mark Canha - LF
  9. Francisco Alvarez - C

Kodai Senga - RHP

Cubs lineup

  1. Nico Hoerner - 2B
  2. Miles Mastrobuoni - 3B
  3. Dansby Swanson - SS
  4. Ian Happ - LF
  5. Seiya Suzuki - RF
  6. Mike Tauchman - CF
  7. Christopher Morel - DH
  8. Matt Mervis - 1B
  9. Tucker Barnhart - C

Marcus Stroman - RHP

Broadcast info

First pitch: 7:40 PM EDT
TV: SNY, MLBN (out of market)
Radio: WCBS 880, WEPN 1050

More From Amazin' Avenue

Loading comments...