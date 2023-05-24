Mets at Cubs: Lineups, broadcast info, and open thread, 5/24/23

Mets lineup
- Brandon Nimmo - CF
- Francisco Lindor - SS
- Jeff McNeil - 2B
- Pete Alonso - 1B
- Brett Baty - 3B
- Starling Marte - RF
- Daniel Vogelbach - DH
- Mark Canha - LF
- Francisco Alvarez - C
Kodai Senga - RHP
Cubs lineup
- Nico Hoerner - 2B
- Miles Mastrobuoni - 3B
- Dansby Swanson - SS
- Ian Happ - LF
- Seiya Suzuki - RF
- Mike Tauchman - CF
- Christopher Morel - DH
- Matt Mervis - 1B
- Tucker Barnhart - C
Marcus Stroman - RHP
Broadcast info
First pitch: 7:40 PM EDT
TV: SNY, MLBN (out of market)
Radio: WCBS 880, WEPN 1050
